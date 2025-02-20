"I was told to leave"— Married at First Sight Australia's Adrian breaks silence about his brief exit, blames production 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episodes 15 and 16 this week which saw Adrian leave the experiment after being left out of the promotional video. The cast member left his ring on the counter and texted his wife, Awhina, informing her that he had left.

However, in a recent interview with Daily Mail Australia on February 20, 2025, the reality television star opened up about his brief exit from the show. Adrian revealed that it wasn't his idea to leave. He stated that while the cast was shooting the promo video, he sat in a tent without air conditioning. He also revealed that nobody was telling him what to do so he left.

Adrian also revealed that a member of th production crew called him and that it turned into an argument. The Married at First Sight Australia star said that while he tried to explain his side of the story, he was being yelled at.

"I didn't leave. I was told to leave," he added.

Married at First Sight Australia star Adrian opens up about going to dinner with Sierah

In episode 16 of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, Awhina oepned up about the text messages she and Adrian exchanged after he left the show. In one of the messages, he told her he had went out for dinner with another bride from the show, Sierah, which Awhina wasn't okay with.

During the Daily Mail interview, Adrian opened up about what happened when he went for dinner with Sierah. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said that Tony Mojanovski had invited him to didnner and he was not aware that Sierah would be there too.

"Tony comes downstairs and he's like, "Oh, hold on. Sierah's coming." I didn't know she was coming," he said.

Adrian said he would see that Sierah was upset and had been crying for two days. He said he went along to support her emotionally and becuse he was not bothered by her presence.

The Married at First Sight Australia star recalled that the reason why the season 12 cast knew about his and Sierah's dinner was becauses he had told Awhina himself. He also said that he also told the female cast member's husband, Billy, who didn't care about it. However, his reaction as seen in the final edit was different.

The cast member was asked whether he regretted going to dinner with Sierah and he said no. He added that he would have done the same thing if another MAFS Australia star would have been upset.

Adrian also criticized production for trying to portray him in a specific way. He said production was "running with the narrative" that he abandoned Awhina but insisted that he was told to leave.

"I did the right thing by a human being. No matter how you make me look," he said.

Awhina criticizes Adrian for leaving in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 16

In season 12's latest episode, Awhina confronted Adrian for leaving. She criticized him noting that she walked into an empty apartment, where she found his ring and received a text message from him asking her to pack his bags.

She reminded him that she had asked him to "show up" for her and said he had failed to do so. Awhina also pointed out that her husband had failed to respond to her messagrs after she had told him she was not okay with him and Sierah getting dinner.

She told him that after returning to Married at First Sight Australia season 12, he tried to deflect the situaion by questioning her integrity. In a confesional, she also stated that she and Adrian were no longer a couple.

Fans can stream episodes of Married at First Sight Australia on 9Now.

