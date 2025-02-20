 ⁠"A beautiful thing to watch"— Married at First Sight Australia fans praise Awhina confronting Adrian at the dinner party

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 16 on February 19, 2025. The segment saw the aftermath of Adrian's sudden departure as he returned after a week to reconcile with his wife, Awhina.

The female cast member criticized him for leaving and for also not replying to her messages when she told him she was upset about him grabbing dinner with another bride from the show, Sierah. Later in the episode, as the cast gathered for another dinner party, Adrian defended himself, which led to a confrontation between him and Awhina in front of the group.

Fans online commented on the heated conversation and praised Awhina for standing up for herself. One person wrote on X:

"Positive Note on the night: Awhina standing up and taking the power back was a beautiful thing to watch. She's an amazing woman. Just amazing."

Married at First Sight Australia fans praise Awhina (Image via X/@codenamebluejay)

"Awhina standing up for herself is what I love to see. She was assertive. & then Adrian immediately tried to flip the narrative. Adrian is beyond dangerous. He blames "the females" because he's the incel of all incel's. He's deplorable. The Temu Tate-Rogan," a fan commented.

"idk whether i should congratulate awhina for putting up with this prick for this long or not because anytime he’s on my screen for more than 3 minutes i start hyperventilating and getting tachycardia and breaking out in hives he makes me that mad," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia said they loved Awhina:

"i love awhina soooo much she’s so well-spoken and sincere and grounded in her values and morals. i’d miss her on my screen but i really sincerely hope that she leaves that demon," a person wrote.

"Awhina, sis, we’re just glad you finally looked down, found your voice, and said something without giving us another TED Talk about that evil grin that’s got you in a chokehold!" a fan commented.

"Awhina is a class act and deserves so much better," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia further said:

"Adrian might be mumbling, but the pattern of abuse is still coming through. Flipping the narrative back onto her to play the victim and the poor hard done by little man-child. Awhina is a Queen for the way she handled that," a person wrote.

"Awhina is beautiful & Adrian is absolutely not. Can we swipe left on him & bring her next match in...?!" a fan commented.

"You left your ring on the counter"— Awhina confronts Adrian about walking out on her during Married at First Sight Australia

In Married at First Sight Australia's latest episode, among the several confrontations was one between Awhina and Adrian. Billy brought up the situation he and Awhina were in with their partners, Sierah and Adrian having dinner together and opened the floor for the female cast member to express herself.

Awhina criticized her husband, Adrian for leaving Married at First Sight Australia after being excluded from the promotional shoot. She reminded Adrian that she asked him to "show up" for her at the previous commitment ceremony, but that he had failed to do so.

"You left your ring on the counter, that's what I walked into," she said.

She added that she walked into "an empty apartment, a ring on the counter, and a text message" from the cast member telling her to pack his bags.

She told him he didn't respond to several of her messages asking where he was and said the only thing Adrian texted back was that he left. She further criticized him for trying to "deflect" the situation and questioning her integrity.

The Married at First Sight Australia star said that he didn't apologize to her or ask her how she was. She further told the cameras she was over it and that she and Adrian were no longer a couple.

Fans of the reality show praised Awhina for standing up for herself online and felt she desvered better than Adrian.

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia are available to stream online on 9Now.

