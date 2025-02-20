"You go girl"— Married at First Sight Australia fans praise Veronica for calling out Eliot's behavior towards Lauren

Married at First Sight Australia season 12's latest episode aired on February 18, 2025, and saw an eventful dinner party. The cast was surprised by Lauren and Eliot's return after the couple separated previously. The two returned and got married to Clint and Veronica respectively in Tuesday's episode.

During the meal, the MAFS cast questioned Eliot's behavior towards Lauren. Eliot claimed the two had spoken about being ill-suited but told her, she might not remember it since she had "five margaritas."

Eliot's wife, Veronica was upset by her husband's statement and termed it "disgusting." She also criticized him for shaming his ex-wife for having fun.

Viewers online praised Veronica for standing up to Elliot for Lauren. One person wrote on X:

"Veronica got guts. You go girl."

MAFS Australia fans praise Veronica (Image via X/@pjk27779)

"Veronica clapping back at Eliot shaming Lauren is *everything*. Yes, Queen," a fan commented.

"I do like that veronica called our Elliot for what he said about Lauren, it’s like she stood up for Lauren even though she doesn’t know anything about their relationship or Lauren," a tweet read.

Fans of the show felt Veronica should consider the events of the dinner party a "wake-up" call:

"Veronica is getting a wake up call regarding Elliot, if there is anyone that we should be saying good luck to, it’s her. I don’t see them lasting this season, she seems like a genuine girl though, well she is on this show so I don’t know," a person wrote.

"Poor Veronica has been on the show for 5 mins and she has realised she’s been partnered with a d!ckhesd. She seems nice too," a fan commented.

"It took one f*cking day for Veronica to call Elliott out (publicly too), and refuse to be intimated or gaslight and my god I’LL follow Veronica into battle TOMORROW CAUSE SHE DOES NOT CARE," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 noted:

"Eliot thinking he was going to treat Lauren like that and get away with it, only for his new wife to turn around and tear him up! Get him, Veronica!" a person wrote.

"Veronica is the real deal and sees right through scammer Eliot. She’ll dump him hard and fast," a fan commented.

"I watched you do it"— Veronica confronts Eliot about "shaming" Lauren in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 16

In MAFS Australia's latest episode, several couples raised questions about how Eliot handled his and Lauren's relationship. The cast member defended himself saying he knew they were not compatible. He added that he left so Lauren could find someone else and was doing her a favor.

Lauren questioned Eliot's claims and recalled their honeymoon together. She stated the Married at First Sight Australia star did not ask her questions about her. She also alleged that he left because he had not carried his laptop charger and that he wanted someone more inclined toward fitness and said he was unhappy that she only went to the gym once a week.

The male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star recalled his and Lauren's talk about their relationship and about not being good partners. However, he added that she might have forgotten since she had a lot to drink that night.

Veronica chimed in on Eliot's behavior in a confessional and said that although they had a good time together, she saw a new side of him at the dinner table. She told Eliot how his comment about Lauren drinking was "disgusting." She asked how "dare" he shame her. Eliot claimed innocence, noting he wasn't shaming Lauren.

"I watched you do it," she said.

Veronica said that Eliot shamed Lauren for having drinks and then tried to tell her that she didn't know what happened since she was drunk.

She continued to call out his actions and termed them "cheap" in a confessional and wondered why he needed to say such a thing.

Fans of the Married at First Sight Australia commented on Veronica criticizing Eliot online and praised her for defending Lauren.

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 can be streamed on 9Now.

