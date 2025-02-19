"I want to do better this time": Married At First Sight Australia's Eliot on returning to the experiment with a new partner

Eliot re-entered Married At First Sight Australia which premiered on January 27, 2025, with a clear intention—to approach the experiment differently. His first marriage in the show ended after just three days due to a lack of connection, but with the new season, he wanted a fresh start.

Unlike his previous experience, where he felt an immediate disconnect, Eliot was determined to put in more effort and remain open-minded. He acknowledged his past challenges in a 9now interview on February 18, 2025.

"I'm too specific and too argumentative and too difficult I think... I want to do better this time," he said.

With a new mindset, he was prepared to see if this second chance could lead to a lasting connection in Married At First Sight Season 12.

Eliot's second attempt at marriage Married At First Sight Australia

Eliot entered his second wedding with a different outlook, recognizing that his approach in the first marriage was a factor in its early end. He described his mindset by saying that he didn't "want to be alone," adding that he was open to learning new things to make his relationship work.

"I don't want to be alone. I want to have that tenderness with someone and so I'm open to learning about things and trying to actually make it work," the cast member said.

His new bride, Veronica, approached Married At First Sight with her expectations. She described herself as someone who values honesty and does not tolerate dishonesty. She promised that she would "communicate openly and honestly" with her partner.

"I promise to communicate openly and honestly with you and to pull you up on your bulls--t and take ownership of my own," Veronica said.

She also expressed her hopes for the future, saying that she was entering the experiment with the "genuine intention of finding a partner." She described the person as someone who wanted to "build a life, home, and a family" with her.

At the wedding ceremony, Veronica’s friends immediately noticed that Eliot had no guests present, and wondered why none of his friends and family were there. This led to concerns about Eliot’s past participation in Married At First Sight, which later became a topic of discussion.

Eliot reveals his past in the experiment

At the reception, Eliot addressed his previous marriage on Married At First Sight when Veronica’s bridesmaids asked about his past. He stated that it wasn't his first wedding with the show, adding that while he matched with his previous wife, it became "immediately" apparent that they weren't a good fit. The cast member also said that there were many things that the two wanted but which didn't "line up," so he expressed his desire to leave.

Veronica’s friend Emma asked Eliot how long he had stayed in his previous marriage, and he explained that he had given it "three full days." However, this raised further concerns about his commitment.

Despite her friend’s doubts, Veronica did not seem troubled by Eliot’s past, but her friend Emma was skeptical about Eliot’s intentions. She noted that she was worried that Veronica had "blinkers on" and couldn't see the "true person" that Eliot might be.

A different dynamic between Eliot and Veronica

Eliot noted the contrast between his first wedding and his second one with Veronica. Reflecting on his previous experience, he stated that while it was a "big surprise" for Veronica, she was handling it "really well." He added that he expected her to throw a napkin at him or storm out on him.

Instead, Veronica appeared open to moving forward with him. Eliot described his wedding day with his first wife as "stone cold" and emphasized that his experience with Veronica felt different. They ended the night on a positive note, sharing their first dance and appearing to embrace the new start.

Married At First Sight airs Sundays at 7 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

