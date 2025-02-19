"I hope it's second time lucky"—Married At First Sight Australia's Lauren on returning to the experiment after honeymoon heartbreak

Lauren returned to Married at First Sight Australia season 12, which premiered on January 27, 2025, for a second chance at love after her initial match, Eliot, led to disappointment. Lauren and Eliot's marriage faced challenges. Just two days into the experiment, Eliot decided to leave during their honeymoon, marking the first departure of the season.

In a 9Now interview on February 18, Lauren discussed the challenges of re-entering the experiment.

"I mean, everyone wants to find love. I hope it's second time lucky."

Although she was hesitant after her first experience, she consented to see a new match selected by the experts from the show—Clint, a professional golfer and businessman. Although Clint entered the process with hope, Lauren was still guarded, wondering if this new match would result in a real connection.

Lauren takes a second chance on love in Married at First Sight Australia

Lauren and Clint's first meeting

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12, Lauren entered her second wedding tentatively. While about to proceed down the aisle, she confessed that she was anxious. She conceded her fear but assured that she still wanted to have faith in love. Clint, however, seemed enthusiastic to see his bride. He confirmed:

"I'm dedicated to marrying a stranger. I just want to meet her and start this life together. I'm definitely ready."

He also hoped that his new wife would be open to a connection. When Lauren came to the wedding, she understood the significance of the time but admitted she still had the usual doubts regarding undergoing the process again. She said that she wanted to be positive but confessed:

"I'm trying to be here, but what happened with Eliot has taken up a lot of my mental capacity."

Vows and initial reactions

During his vows, Clint shared details about his life and personality. He introduced himself by saying:

"Nice to meet you, especially on our wedding day. I'm a professional golfer by trade and turned to business several years ago."

He also mentioned that he had two c, which prompted Lauren to ask about their breed. Lauren's vows provided insight into her previous experience in Married At First Sight. She stated:

"My time in the experiment began about four weeks ago. I was matched with someone who quite quickly revealed unpopular personality traits and thankfully left the experiment abruptly."

She was hesitant to return but explained that discussions with the show experts reminded her why she joined the experiment. Following the exchange of vows, Clint acknowledged Lauren’s experience in Married At First Sight. He noted that she had faced challenges with her previous match and recognized that her journey had not been easy.

Building a connection

After the ceremony, Lauren and Clint had a private conversation where she explained that the experts reassured her about meeting her new match. As they spoke, Lauren began to feel more at ease. The Married At First Sight star noted:

"When Clint started talking, I started feeling calm...He just seemed genuine."

Later at the reception, Clint spoke about his former relationship and how difficult it was. He told them that his former partner did not wish to marry or have kids, and this resulted in constant problems within their relationship as they attempted to make it succeed. Lauren and her friends took this honesty as a good omen, with Lauren saying:

"It tells me that he's open, committed, and willing to put in the work."

As the evening concluded, Clint highlighted that he felt a spark and remained optimistic about their future. Lauren shared that she was glad she decided to participate in the show again.

Watch Married At First Sight on Sundays at 7 PM and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

