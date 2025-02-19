⁠ ⁠“Doomed already”- Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Lauren and Clint’s wedding

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 episode 15 was released on February 18, 2025. The episode saw Ryan and Jacqui split after failing to reconcile following their disagreement in the previous episode. In episode 15, fans were also shown a wedding as Lauren married Clint.

Ad

While Lauren was previously married to Elliot, it only lasted two days and she then went on to marry Clint, a 43-year-old golf pro from Tassie in episode 15. He wanted to provide for and protect his partner and was looking for someone to share his house with. His likes seemed similar to Lauren's preferences, which made them a good match before they went through with the marriage.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia took to X to react to Lauren and Clint's wedding, noting that there had been rumors about Clint having an affair. They also cited news houses like Yahoo reporting that Clint was allegedly having an affair with the newly split Jacqui.

Ad

Trending

According to an article published on the website on February 18, the news of these two getting together would come out on the show sooner or later. Others said that the relationship was "doomed already" as Lauren couldn't even meet Clint's eyes.

"Lauren can’t even meet Clint’s eyes… this is doomed already," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Clint & Lauren have all the chemistry of a dog with bad eyesight trying to romance a cat by mistake," said another.

"Not there only being literally 7 excluding the Lauren and Clint at the wedding lmao. It’s giving Covid wedding no more than 10 people," commented one.

"Lauren and Clint’s wedding is a bit sad isn’t it. I’ve seen more people lining up to use the toilet at Coles. Bumpy start to say the least," added another.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia thought there was a lack of chemistry between the two, and some even thought the wedding itself was awkward.

"There is noooo attraction between Lauren and Clint whatsoever," an X user wrote.

"Clint and Lauren’s wedding was kinda awkward," wrote another.

"I really like Lauren and Clint so much. The way that he said that Elliot didn’t deserve Lauren, warmed my heart," commented one.

Ad

"Lauren & Clint seem so distant. How much was Lauren paid to return to #MAFS?" wrote another.

Lauren and Clint's wedding and his relationship with Jacqui on Married at First Sight Australia 2025

As some Married at First Sight Australia fans pointed out, Lauren's sister, Tamara wasn't present at their wedding. When Clint and Lauren saw each other, he told her that he had two kids. Lauren quipped to this and asked what "breed" they were.

Ad

"What kind of breed are they?" Lauren said.

Ad

Lauren shared her experience with Elliot and how it hurt her before Clint assured her that he had her back. He told her that he had been in a very long-term relationship before, he had gone to therapy, and was willing to buy her flowers every day. After their wedding, they headed off to their honeymoon, where Lauren was seen opening up more to him.

"We have actual conversations, we both want to be here," Lauren said in a confessional.

Ad

The rumors about Clint and Jacqui strengthened after Yahoo reported alleged receipts of the same. However, none of the rumors have been confirmed by any official source or by Clint or Jacqui.

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 stars Jacqui, Clint, and Lauren, can be followed on their official Instagram accounts- @clintjrice, @lauren_funn_, @jacquileeburfoot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback