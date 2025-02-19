"They are both crazy"— Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Ryan and Jacqui's relationship

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 15 this week on February 18, 2025. The segment saw things take a turn for the worse for Ryan and Jacqui as they attended Beth and Teejay's wedding. After the commitment ceremony, the two started to argue when Jeff's wife, Rhi revealed that the female cast member had texted Jeff.

Things escalated and after spending the night apart, the two attempted to talk things out. However, Jacqui gave Ryan an ultimatum to change his ways. She said that if he didn't, she would leave the show.

Fans of the reality show commented on the couple's interactions online and expressed dissatisfaction with the pair. One person wrote on X:

Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jacqui and Ryan's issues (Image via X/@lesego4145)

"Can we vote Ryan and Jacqui out of the show....they are both crazy...I can't with them."

"Jacqui, out of nowhere, completely randomly, with Ryan half way through a sentence about something else ‘Say 10 nice things about me!’" a fan commented.

"Jacqui & Ryan are the most baffling couple this show has ever had. They are just all over the place," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia called the couple a "headache":

"Ryan & Jacqui are actually such a headache I am so confused," a person wrote.

"i’d rather rewatch lucinda’s koala ad than witness this jacqui/ryan mess," a fan commented.

"That performance of Jacqui and Ryan's won't be winning a logie any time soon... I've seen better acting on Home and Away," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia further said:

"I think this is the first time that the majority are equally pissed with both. Ryan and Jacqui have that achievement at least," a person wrote.

"Jacqui and Ryan having a pre match tactical meeting in the car is great strategy imo," a fan commented.

"Can you imagine how that makes me feel?"— Married at First Sight Australia star Ryan confronts Jacqui about messaging Jeff behind his back

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 15, after spending the night apart after Beth and Teejay's wedding, Ryan approached Jacqui to discuss her messages to Jeff. Before the conversation, however, he spoke to the cameras about their situation and said that the couple had not spoken since the incident.

He criticized Jacqui's actions for messaging Jeff and wanting to meet him behind his back and said it was not done. Ryan added that he wanted to meet her and get "straight" answers, the truth, and "some apologies."

After exchanging pleasantries, the two sat down to talk about the issue at hand and Ryan told the Married at First Sight Australia star he wanted to "address the elephant" in the room.

"About you messaging Jeff behind my back, can you imagine how that makes me feel?" he asked.

Ryan recalled finding out about the messages at dinner and criticized her lack of honesty and trust. He asked why she sent the male cast member a message and Jacqui said Ryan was treating her "so badly." She added that she was "entitled" to reach out to him "out of desperation" because she wanted someone to speak to.

Ryan asked if she didn't think she was betraying him and Jacqui asked why he had an issue with her speaking to other people. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 male cast member pointed out she messaged another "groom."

"You're allowed to have chats to people of the opposite s*x and for him to tell me otherwise, jeez. I like he's crossed the line," Jacqui said in a confessional.

She asked Ryan what he wanted from her and said she already explained herself. He said he wanted "consistency" and someone he could trust. Jacqui said if he wanted consistency, he needed to stop being disrespectful towards her.

Fans online reacted to the couple's issues online and felt both were to be blamed.

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 can be streamed on 9Now, Channel 4, and ThreeNow.

