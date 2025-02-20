"This man ain't here for the right reasons" – Married at First Sight: Australia star Jamie shares thoughts on Adrian's return

Episode 16 of Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 aired on February 19, 2025, featuring Adrian’s unexpected return after walking out of the experiment. His reappearance led to immediate tension, particularly with Awhina, who was frustrated by his absence and his reasoning for leaving.

The drama escalated at the dinner party, where cast members confronted Adrian over his actions. When he explained that he left due to not being chosen for the promo, Jamie openly criticized Adrian’s return.

"I don't know maybe Mercury was in retrograde that day and everyone's hormones were wild because it makes no sense to me. Like I wouldn't leave my partner because I wasn't chosen the promo. What's that got to with Awhina. Like this man ain't here for the right reasons," Jamie said during the heated discussion at the dinner table.

Meanwhile, Jeff directly questioned Eliot’s presence in the experiment, and Billy’s past comment about a “wife swap” was exposed, shocking the entire group. With arguments unfolding throughout the night, the episode set the stage for an intense commitment ceremony.

Married at First Sight: Australia cast reactions to Adrian’s return

Adrian’s departure had already raised concerns, but his return sparked immediate backlash. Awhina, who had been left alone after Adrian’s exit, was not pleased to see him back.

She confronted him over his absence, questioning why he left over being excluded from a promotional shoot. Their conversation quickly turned into an argument, with Adrian demanding an apology instead of addressing her concerns.

At the Married at First Sight: Australia dinner party, Adrian's explanation was not well received. When he stated that he left because he felt left out, Jacqui and Morena immediately countered, pointing out that they were also missing from the promo but did not walk away from the experiment.

Jeff, who was actively involved in the night’s drama, pressed Adrian about his actions, while Jamie expressed doubts about his intentions. Veronica also confronted Adrian for his behavior, particularly when he dismissed Awhina’s frustrations.

His remark about “females” further aggravated the situation, drawing a strong reaction from expert Alessandra, who questioned his choice of words. Overall, Adrian's return led to a strong reaction from the cast, with several members questioning his actions.

What else happened in the Married at First Sight: Australia episode?

While Adrian’s return dominated much of the discussion, other major events unfolded at the dinner party. Awhina was already dealing with unresolved tension when she discovered that Adrian had dinner with Tony and Sierah the previous night. Adding to the conflict, Sierah had spent the day with Awhina but failed to mention the dinner, leading to further mistrust.

Meanwhile, Jacqui and Ryan appeared to be in a better place, reconnecting after previous conflicts. At the dinner table, Jacqui asked Ryan to list ten things he liked about her. His response, focusing on her healthy eating habits, led to Jeff and Dave questioning his sincerity, given their earlier issues in the experiment.

Another major moment in Married at First Sight: Australia came when Eliot and Veronica arrived at the party. Lauren, who had previously been paired with Eliot, reacted:

"I turned around and I saw him swishing his hair around and I just found it to be really repulsive."

Eliot attempted to justify his past actions, but Lauren and others were not convinced. When Clint asked if he was okay with how he treated Lauren, Eliot dismissively responded with a scoff.

Tensions escalated when Billy’s past comment on Married at First Sight: Australia about a “wife swap” was exposed. Adrian revealed the statement to the group, leading to shock and disapproval.

Billy admitted to commenting but insisted that it was a reaction to his frustrations with Sierah. The revelation added to the night’s drama, further complicating relationships within the group.

Married at First Sight: Australia airs Sundays at 7:00 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

