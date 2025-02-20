Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 16 recap: Jacqui and Ryan work through issues while Jeff takes a jab at Eliot

Episode 16 of Married at First Sight: Australia season 12, which aired on February 19, 2025, saw Jacqui and Ryan working to resolve their past conflicts while Jeff took a direct jab at Eliot during the dinner party. The night also brought intense confrontations, with Adrian and Awhina’s unresolved tensions surfacing and Billy’s comment about a “wife swap” shocking the group.

Ad

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode started with Awhina struggling to understand Adrian’s absence, while Jacqui and Ryan appeared to be back on track. At the dinner party, tensions escalated when Eliot returned, facing backlash from Lauren and Veronica.

Jeff openly questioned his presence, while Adrian’s defense for leaving the experiment did not sit well with the group. Billy’s controversial revelation further fueled the drama in Married at First Sight: Australia, setting the stage for an explosive commitment ceremony.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 16?

Ad

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode began with Awhina worried about Adrian’s absence following his decision to leave over being excluded from a promo shoot. Adrian later revealed that he had gone to dinner with Tony and Sierah, which further angered Awhina, as she had spent the day with Sierah, who never mentioned the dinner.

Meanwhile, Morena and Tony appeared to be in a good place, making a statement with their coordinated fashion choices. Jacqui and Ryan also worked through their issues, reconnecting over dinner and seemingly moving past their previous fights, including the Photo Ranking controversy.

Ad

At the cocktail hour, Jacqui and Ryan arrived together, but Jacqui quickly noticed that Rhi was still upset about her texting Jeff. Awhina, arriving alone, explained Adrian’s absence and his demand for an apology. Billy also arrived solo, while Sierah followed shortly after, immediately seeking out Awhina to apologize for keeping the dinner a secret.

Adrian’s entrance in Married at First Sight: Australia dinner party did not go unnoticed, as he casually took a seat next to Sierah and told Awhina to smile. The tension continued to rise when Lauren arrived with her new husband, Clint.

Ad

Her return to the group was met with excitement, but things took a turn when Eliot also made a surprise appearance. Lauren’s reaction was immediate:

“I turned around and I saw him swishing his hair around and I just found it to be really repulsive.”

She sarcastically greeted him,

“You smell better than before.”

The dinner party escalates with conflicts and confrontations

Ad

Ad

As the group settled in for dinner, Jeff wasted no time in taking a jab at Eliot. Raising his glass, he sarcastically toasted,

“Cheers to Eliot, mate. You’ve lasted two more days than your last marriage, and also, I’ve got a question… why are you here right now?”

Eliot defended himself, saying he had been upfront about his plans to leave if he did not connect with his bride. He added,

Ad

“I’ve done [Lauren] a favor.”

Clint questioned if Eliot was comfortable with how he had treated Lauren. Eliot scoffed and replied, “Yeah.” Lauren, listening intently, countered his claims, recalling how he had dictated what she could talk about and even expressed a preference for a 25-year-old wife. Eliot dismissed her recollections, responding,

“You had about five margaritas, so you won’t remember.”

His comment in Married at First Sight: Australia drew groans from the table, and Veronica called it “disgusting.” Meanwhile, Jacqui tried to showcase her and Ryan’s progress by asking him to list ten things he liked about her. Ryan responded,

Ad

“I like that she’s fit and healthy, she eats very well.”

This prompted Jeff and Dave to question why Ryan had previously claimed he was “done” with Jacqui but was now discussing their future together. Ryan viewed it as an attempt to create division, but his relationship’s instability had already been evident.

Ad

The night took another turn when Jacqui apologized to Rhi for texting Jeff behind her back. While Rhi accepted the apology, she made it clear she would be keeping her distance moving forward.

Billy’s shocking revelation and Adrian’s response

As tensions settled briefly, Billy clinked his glass to bring attention to his own situation. Awhina laid out her perspective, and Adrian reiterated that he had left because he was not included in the promo.

Ad

Awhina then confronted Adrian about his dinner with Sierah. He justified it by saying that Sierah needed a friend, but Awhina pointed out that he had left her alone while she was also struggling. Sierah apologized for not being upfront, which led Billy to ask, “What about me?” At this moment, Adrian dropped the biggest revelation of the night:

“What about when you called me and said you wanted to do a wife swap?”

Ad

The room erupted in shock. Billy admitted:

“I’ll openly admit I said that. I was fuming with what I’d heard.”

Sierah, Adrian, and Tony left the table to discuss the situation privately.

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 airs on Sundays at 7 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback