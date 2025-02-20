"I am in the process of a legal complaint" — Jacqui takes to Instagram to criticize Married at First Sight Australia's production 

Married at First Sight Australia (MAFS AU) recently aired Episodes 15 and 16 that featured Ryan and his wife, Jacqui at odds. Tensions started to build during Beth and Teejay's wedding ceremony when Rhi informed Ryan that Jacqui had texted her husband Jeff and stated she wanted to speak to him privately.

The two got into a public yelling match and spent a week apart. Soon after, they resolved their issues and attended the dinner party together where Jacqui apologized to Rhi about the text messages and clarified her intentions.

After the episode aired, the MAFS Australia cast member took to social media to share screenshots of her and Jeff's conversation and also criticized Jeff and Rhi for lying about the text messages. She also revealed she was in the process of pursuing legal action against the show.

"I am in the process of a legal complaint to mafs (ESA/9) about broadcasting a evidentally fake fact and story on TV."

"I think they did it for airtime" — Married at First Sight Australia's Jacqui criticizes Jeff and Rhi online

Married at First Sight Australia star Jacqui criticizes production and Rhi online (Image via Instagram/@jacquelineleejewellery)

In an Instagram Story, uploaded on February 19, 2025, Jacqui opened up about her experience filming Married at First Sight Australia. She also talked about her differences with Rhi and Jeff.

While referring to the text messages exchanges between her and Jeff, she said that the couple lied on "national TV" about a fake text message.

"I think they did it for airtime because they want to become influencers," she added.

While referring to how she was portrayed on Married at First Sight Australia Season 12, she said it wasn't about a "bad edit" but about false information and damaging statements being released.

Jacqui further criticized Rhi and said she was not a "girls' girl" and called her conduct "disgusting." the MAFS Australia revealed it got worse as the show progressed and said that she was not empathetic and hoped the cast member could get "exposed," alleging that her behavior towards Veronica was also bad.

"I didn't like Rhi after I was attacked at the second dinner party about my s*x life — She was always such a b*tch to me," Jacqui said.

The Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 star further said that Rhi was "impatient, snappy, and aggressive" while talking. Despite Jacqui's attempt to make peace with the cast member, she was ignored which is why she reached out to Jeff. She said she wanted the couple to stop attacking her at parties.

Moreover, the Married at First Sight Australia cast member shared a screen recording of her and Jeff's conversation, which became a point of conflict for her and Ryan in Season 12 Episode 15.

In a text, she told him that she needed some "off-camera help" as she was struggling to navigate a situation she was in. She said that she didn't want to drag the cast member in an "uncomfortable situation" but asked if he was up to offer some advice.

Jeff asked whether she wanted to talk to both him and Rhi or just him. The Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 female cast member told him she was "happy to chat" with both of them but felt it would be safer to keep it between her and Jeff for the moment.

Jacqui explained that she wanted help with how to share her story without "ruining Ryan's life." She said she was in a "stalemate" if she didn't speak up and asked if they could have a "friendly 1:1" the following day.

"I also don't want Rhi's opinion of him to be influenced by my voice as at this stage, I'd rather keep it off camera and he's genuinely an okay guy," Jacqui wrote.

Fans can watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12's episodes on 9Now.

