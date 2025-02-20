"Train wreck" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jacqui asking Ryan to compliment her

On February 19, 2025, Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired a new episode, which showcased Jacqui requesting Ryan to list ten things he liked about her. During the dinner party, where the couples reunited to reflect on their experience, Jacqui observed the "extremely happy relationships" around her and sought compliments from Ryan to show others how happy she was with him.

Ad

"Take this as an opportunity to say some nice things about me. Okay, ten things you like about me. Go on," Jacqui said.

The cast members were surprised to hear Jacqui make the request, while Jamie confessed it was "hilarious." Ryan first complimented her for taking the time to make banana bread and then for being "fit and healthy" and eating "very well." His co-stars laughed at his "compliment" and Jamie poked fun at Ryan for praising his wife for eating "five veg a day."

Ad

Trending

In the previous episode, Jacqui and Ryan got into a heated argument after Ryan discovered Jacqui had messaged Jeff behind his back. The couple parted ways for a while only to reunite and give their relationship another try.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Jacqui's request for compliments. While many were shocked by her behavior, others were critical of their relationship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"jacqui asking ryan to compliment her oh lord please save us from this train wreck," a fan wrote.

"Jacqui demanding Ryan compliment her after she read out everything she hates about him is just PEAK Ryan behaviour," another fan commented.

"Jacqui, out of nowhere, completely randomly, with Ryan half way through a sentence about something else ‘Say 10 nice things about me!’ " a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans were caught off guard by Jacqui's comment.

"Jacquie just randomly coming in and asking for compliments is KILLING me I can’t keep up with that woman," a user reacted.

"*in a narrator voice* And now we have a Jacqui sensing a need for attention as she stalks through the wilds to fish for compliments after not having the attention for 15 minutes or longer," a person commented.

Ad

"I'm not enjoying watching Ryan and Jacqui... I literally cringe sometimes," another fan wrote.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans commented on Ryan and Jacqui's equation, saying they deserved each other.

"jacqui and ryan are so insane i genuinely think they are perfect for each other," one user posted.

"Jacqui and Ryan have agreed they need each other to get maximum publicity," a person commented.

Ad

"I actually loved how Jacqui and Ryan were suddenly all happy-happy again and nobody is even talking about it. They're all like okay, whatever, we're over it," another netizen commented.

"One of the strongest couples" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jacqui comments on her chemistry with Ryan

Ad

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia, 29-year-old consultant Jacqui stated she was in a better place with Ryan after their feud in the previous segment. However, she wanted her disapproving co-stars to witness their chemistry and believe in their relationship. While speaking to the cameras, Jacqui said:

"I do feel like Ryan and I are now one of the strongest couples again. Ironically. And I want other people in the group to kind of see that."

Ad

After she requested Ryan to compliment her in front of everyone, one of her co-stars asked if she truly believed their relationship would last. Jacqui stated she could imagine their future together because they had a "lot of laughter" and took good photos. The Married at First Sight Australia cast members burst out laughing hearing Jacqui's response.

Ad

While speaking to the cameras, Jeff confessed he was shocked to see the equation between Jacqui and Ryan, saying their relationship was "confusing." Meanwhile, Ryan defended their connection by saying they were trying to minimize the "outside noise" and focus on the good things.

"We genuinely care about each other. We really do," he added.

Despite his confidence, the Married at First Sight Australia stars remained on the fence about Ryan and Jacqui's relationship.

Ad

Married at First Sight Australia is available to stream on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback