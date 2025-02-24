"ZERO hope" — Married at First Sight Australia fans comment on Adrian's reaction to Awhina wanting to leave

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 returned with a new episode on February 23, 2025. The segment saw the couples head to another Commitment Ceremony, where things got heated between Awhina and Adrian. Awhina expressed that she wanted to leave, contrary to what Adrian wanted. As soon as she revealed her decision, Adrian looked away in disbelief.

He then pulled her in for a hug and assured Awhina that he had it in him to make the necessary changes. Earlier in the Ceremony, Adrian admitted he had to rework himself and address how Awhina felt in the relationship. He believed he needed to stay in the experiment to be able to do so. Meanwhile, Awhina felt otherwise. She wanted to leave so she could reunite with her child.

However, since one person chose to stay, both had to give their marriage another try for at least a week. Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Adrian's reaction to Awhina's decision. While many criticized his overall behavior, others urged the producers to take him off the show.

"The petulant way Adrian reacted when Awhina revealed she wrote LEAVE fills me with ZERO hope that he will change," a fan wrote.

"Just look at Adrian's reaction to Awhina writing leave! He doesn't give a s**t! He just cares about his ego and that it makes him look bad! He's such a [every expletive]," another fan commented.

"i need a jumpscare warning for when they show adrian's reaction like DAMN," a netizen tweeted.

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans claimed Adrian's reaction showed no remorse.

"1/2 Adrian is terrifying. After being told by the experts Awhina is afraid of his reactions and then her wishing to leave, he STILL felt the appropriate reaction was to pull her in for a hug and hold her on the couch," a user reacted.

"Adrian just let out a microsmile when she wrote leave. If that's the case then p*ss off and let Awhina and Billy get together instead," a person commented.

"the way that adrian has no empathy for awhina choosing leave and actually seems p*ssed about it? awhina run," another fan wrote.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans criticized production and the experts for allowing Adrian to continue his relationship with Awhina.

"Adrian writing stay and not letting Awhina leave a toxic and controlling relationship is honestly concerning, and producers should have intervened at this point," one user posted.

"the fact #MAFSAU has tolerated abuse on that show for views, actually crazy. they shouldve kicked adrian off the show," a person reacted.

"there really comes a time where this show needs to forget about ratings and do what’s right. adrian is a dangerous individual. his behaviour towards Awhina SCREAMS abusive," another netizen commented.

"Us men can react heavily on emotions" — Married at First Sight Australia star Adrian defends himself during the Ceremony

During the Ceremony, the Married at First Sight Australia experts questioned Adrian about wanting to leave the show after being left out of a promo shoot. Adrian defended his actions, saying he did what he did because he felt "disrespected." He added he acted emotionally but was "a man" and made mistakes.

Jamie confronted the Married at First Sight Australia male cast member, criticizing him for not considering Awhina's feelings. However, Adrian continued to defend himself, saying he made a mistake. At that point, expert John called out Adrian for not only disregarding Awhina but also not apologizing for his behavior. He explained Adrian got on "attack mode" whenever his feelings were hurt.

"Your fight style is to get aggressive and win," he added.

John further stated that Adrian's reaction prevented Awhina from being open and upfront about her genuine feelings. He claimed Awhina was "afraid" of his response, which was to "get on the defense and put her in her place."

When the experts asked Awhina to share her side of the story, she confessed she felt "invisible" and like she was not his top priority. Hearing that, Adrian noted he "messed up" and said:

"Us men can react heavily on emotions and we're not good with emotions. We make dumb decisions and that's what I've done."

Expert Alessandra disagreed with Adrian's response, saying gender played no part in how a person reacted. Dave spoke up on behalf of Awhina, saying Adrian should aspire to be as open and loving as his partner. The Married at First Sight Australia male cast member agreed and revealed he wanted to stay to make those changes.

However, Awhina felt differently. Unsure about Adrian's promises, she declared her decision to leave, saying her experience on the show was not worth being away from her child. Her decision, however, was overturned since Adrian wanted to stay.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs on Channel 9 and 9Now.

