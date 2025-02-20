"He's just off-putting" — Married At First Sight Australia star Lauren opens up about facing Eliot

Lauren and her ex, Eliot, had an awkward reunion at the first dinner party of Married At First Sight Australia 2025 on February 18. Lauren re-entered the show as she had moved on with Clint, while Eliot arrived with his new wife, Veronica. The group was shocked by Eliot's arrival, and Lauren was visibly unimpressed.

Ad

"When I saw him walk through the door... he's just off-putting, I was just grossed out by the sight of him," said Lauren.

Eliot expected some tension with Lauren at the Married At First Sight dinner party but was surprised by her strong resentment. The group questioned him about their past and his actions during the experiment.

However, Lauren didn’t let the encounter ruin her night. She enjoyed reconnecting with the women from the Hens' Party and felt proud to attend with Clint, who boosted her confidence in a way Eliot never did.

Ad

Trending

What else happened in Married At First Sight 2025 episode 16?

Ad

Adrian left the house on Married At First Sight after feeling left out of a 30-second promo shoot, but he's been texting Awhina. He revealed to Awhina that he had dinner with Tony and Sierah.

This made Awhina furious, not just because of his reason for leaving, but also because Sierah didn't mention the dinner when they spent the day together.

Adrian eventually returned, and as soon as Adrian and Awhina started talking, their conversation turned into an argument. At dinner, Jacqui noticed Rhi was still upset with her for texting Jeff and hoped Rhi would get over it.

Ad

Awhina arrived alone and explained to the rest of the cast that Adrian left over a promo issue. Sierah apologized for not telling Awhina about her dinner with Adrian.

Ad

Adrian also arrived, telling Awhina to smile, and sat next to Sierah on Married At First Sight. Jeff made a toast to Eliot, teasing him about lasting longer in the experiment than his previous marriage.

Eliot claimed he left his previous marriage because he didn't click with his bride. Clint asked if Eliot was okay with how he treated Lauren. Eliot said "yes," but Lauren disagreed with the statement.

"Cheers to Eliot, mate you've lasted two more days than your last marriage and also I've got a question... why are you here right now," said Jeff to Eliot.

Ad

Lauren shared her side of the story, saying Eliot controlled what she could talk about and didn't like her nice handbag. Eliot denied it, saying they had a conversation about not being right for each other.

He also implied Lauren wouldn't remember their conversation because she had too many drinks. Eliot claimed he was consistent throughout, but Clint disagreed, saying Eliot was "consistently sh*t."

Ad

Eliot questioned Clint’s maturity, but Veronica criticized him for not taking accountability, especially for shaming Lauren’s drinking. Meanwhile, Billy let Awhina share her side of Adrian’s departure. Adrian said he left over a promo exclusion, but others noted they weren’t in it either.

Adrian accused Awhina of gaslighting him, but Awhina countered by asking why he had dinner with Sierah. Adrian said Sierah needed a friend, but Awhina felt hurt that he left her alone to cry.

Ad

Sierah and Tony downplayed the dinner, but Billy was skeptical. Adrian brought up a past conversation where Billy suggested a wife swap. Billy admitted to saying it but claimed he was upset at the time.

The Married At First Sight episode concluded with Adrian joking about actually doing a wife swap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback