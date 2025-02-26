"There's no hurt in him" — Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina reacts to Adrian's behavior with her

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 released episode 19 on February 25, 2025. It showcased the aftermath of Adrian and Awhina's tense family meeting. Adrian's sisters and his friend not only criticized Awhina's expectations of Adrian but also demeaned her for not telling Adrian about her son. Adrian sided with his sisters and said he would "happily" vacate the apartment when asked to.

Awhina believed Adrian had advised his sisters to "have at her," without considering her feelings or opinion. While talking to the cameras, Awhina expressed how upset she was by Adrian's lack of support and dismissive behavior.

"I know how I feel inside. I feel hurt and I can see in Adrian's eyes he's not hurt at all. There's no hurt in him," she said.

While Awhina's sister, Cleo consoled and comforted her, Adrian discussed the dispute with his twins and his friend, holding Awhina and Cleo accountable for causing the heated altercation.

"Bye, don't ever come back" — Married at First Sight Australia's Awhina asks Adrian to leave the apartment

The opening scenes of the Married at First Sight Australia episode saw Awhina crying and stating that she was not okay. She asserted that Adrian did not mean whatever he said about improving himself and making amends to her during the Commitment Ceremony.

"He literally said stay because he wants to re-control the narrative and pretend that he's stepping up but in reality, he wants to tell everyone how bad I am," Awhina added.

The Married at First Sight Australia star was moved to tears, wondering what she had done to deserve that kind of treatment from a man. Awhina claimed Adrian and his party came into the meeting "with an agenda" to demean her. She further revealed that she had texted her twin, Cleo to "go easy on Adrian" before coming to the sit-down.

Meanwhile, Adrian's sisters defended themselves by saying they were not trying to provoke anyone but only asking questions. Hearing that, Adrian noted that the conversation would have gone smoothly had Cleo not been at the discussion. The previous episode of Married at First Sight Australia saw Cleo confront Adrian's party after one of them passed a comment about Awhina's role as a mother.

"Cleo was just way too in the wrong," Adrian said.

Although emotional and upset with the outcome, Adrian believed he did nothing wrong. At the same time, he was convinced that Awhina and Cleo would not recognize their faults. Meanwhile, Awhina told her sister she was "done" and ready to pack her belongings and leave.

After returning to the apartment, one of the producers asked Awhina if she traveled home alone. She said yes and added that she did not want to spend a moment in Adrian's presence. Soon after, Adrian arrived and asked Awhina if she had anything to say.

"Not really. I think today speaks volumes. Why would I want to say anything?" she answered.

Hearing that, Adrian asked the Married at First Sight Australia cast member if the meeting spoke "volumes" about him or her sister. Awhina warned Adrian not to involve Cleo in their conversation and told him that he treated her "like s**t" throughout their time together.

Awhina then reflected on the meeting, telling Adrian that his family came on "attack mode." Adrian countered, implying Cleo did the same. He then stated he was "embarrassed" for her and Awhina. Awhina lost her calm and asked her partner to leave, refusing to listen to anything he said.

"Bye, don't ever come back. See ya," she added.

After exiting the apartment, Adrian told the cameras that he took accountability for his actions and admitted his mistakes whenever he was wrong. However, he refused to accept that his family said anything incorrect. Adrian stated he looked forward to seeing if Awhina would own up to her sister's actions.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on Channel 9 and 9Now.

