"So lame" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Lauren and Clint refusing to attend the dinner party

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 released episode 24 on March 5, 2025. The segment saw the cast members return home from the couples' retreat and prepare for their fifth dinner party. However, one couple made an "unprecedented decision" by refusing to attend the gathering. Unlike the rest, Lauren and Clint decided not to go due to their troubled equation with the cast.

"We are not interested in spending another minute of our life in a room with them," Lauren said.

While speaking to one of the producers, Lauren stated her co-stars had proved everything she and her husband, Clint, had said about them and their personalities. As a result, Lauren refused to voluntarily put Clint and herself in another social scene with the other couples.

In the previous episodes, Lauren locked horns with her castmates, particularly Jamie and Awhina, and criticized them for attacking her with their "big" personalities and questioning her feelings for Clint. Lauren believed they were "bogans" and "feral" people whose company she disliked. Consequently, Lauren and Clint chose to "boycott" the party and have one of their own at their apartment.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Lauren and Clint's decision. They criticized the couple for not attending the party and disapproved of their attitude toward the other cast members.

"lauren is so lame... boycott the dinner party? she rly just wants attention while the rest of the group is probably relieved she isn't there w her stank face," a fan wrote.

"So Lauren can now just not go to the dinner parties and avoid participating in the show? So she's basically just living rent free on Channel 9's dime and doing f**k all for it? Kick the b**ch to the curb," another fan commented.

"The producers should’ve surprised cowards #Lauren and #Clint by inviting all the other couples to their hotel dinner party," a netizen tweeted.

Married at First Sight Australia fans were unimpressed by Clint and Lauren's decision not to attend the party.

"If Lauren doesn’t ever want to be in a room with Jamie again then she needs to be kicked off the show. Don’t ever bother to show up to the Commitment Ceremony cause Jamie and Dave isn’t going anywhere right now. Her and Clint aren’t calling the shots," a user reacted.

"I’m so disappointed in Clint just nodding and agreeing with Lauren’s nasty comments about other girls to keep her happy. Grow a back bone, she’s not interested in you anyway!" a person commented.

"Lauren and Clint dish it out and now refuse to face the music. Typical behaviour of gaslighters," another fan wrote.

"ofc lauren and clint aren’t going to the dinner party and ofc it was lauren’s decision and clint is just going along with it," one user posted.

In contrast, some Married at First Sight Australia fans supported Lauren and Clint's decision.

"We know Lauren and Clint don’t survive the experiment, but I think it’s wise them not attending the dinner party. There’s only so much you can put up with. Why walk into a deadly minefield when you can calmly have dinner alone together," a person reacted.

"In the end, who won here today? Lauren. Drinking, enjoying dinner with the other boring guy, relax at home. Everyone else fighting each other, missing dinner," another netizen commented.

Married at First Sight Australia episode 24: Jamie says she feels relieved to see Lauren absent from the party

While speaking to the Married at First Sight Australia cameras, Lauren said that no part of her wanted to attend the dinner party and face Jamie. She believed Jamie would be all charged up, ready to scream and yell from the get go. Lauren added she had no desire to share the same space as "the little troll" ever again.

Lauren and Clint started planning for their own dinner party, listing food they wanted to enjoy. The Married at First Sight Australia female cast member believed she and Clint were better than the group, if not everyone, at least compared to some people.

Clint chimed in, saying they made the right decision by boycotting the dinner party. He saw no point in attending the event only to interact with "worked up" co-stars.

"I think the couples' retreat only helped us. We learned more about each other again. Definitely some spark there for me. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to tonight," Clint said.

When one of the producers asked Lauren about her equation with Clint, she said they were "good friends" who got along well. While Clint wanted to discuss "recon strategies," Lauren confirmed they did not have a spark. She reflected on missing the dinner party and said she would rather "eat dirt" than have dinner with Jamie.

The Married at First Sight Australia cast members were surprised that Lauren and Clint were absent from the gathering. Carina told the cameras they should have attended the party and taken accountability for their actions. Meanwhile, Jamie admitted she was relieved not to see Lauren at the table.

Married at First Sight Australia is available to stream on 9Now.

