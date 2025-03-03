"Relax, mama" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Morena's entrance at the Commitment Ceremony

Married at First Sight season 12 released episode 21 on March 2, 2025. The segment saw Morena make a surprise entrance at the Commitment Ceremony after not being in touch with her husband, Tony, since the dinner party. Tony, his co-stars, and the experts were surprised to see her walk in on the discussion, saying:

"Did you really think I wasn't gonna come? Did you really think I was gonna give him [Tony] the last word?"

Morena had left the apartment without informing Tony after he had criticized her personality in front of everyone at the dinner party. It all sprouted from their disagreement over having a child. While Tony wanted a baby with Morena, Morena was strictly against the idea considering her age. Their difference impacted the couple's connection and their marriage.

Tony had only started chatting with the experts, saying how Morena should have said goodbye to him and maintained a friendly relationship, that Morena arrived. The experts then continued the discussion with Morena and Tony, hearing the couple address their concerns.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Morena's entrance. While many said it was unnecessary, others criticized her comments during the Ceremony.

A Married at First Sight Australia fan reacts to Morena's entrance (Image via X/@humanchildd)

"Morena pulled up like she’s starring in a Broadway production—monologues, dramatics, the whole script. Girl, nobody asked for this performance. Relax, mama, the Oscar isn’t on the line!" a fan wrote.

"No one gave a f**k about her late entrance. Morena, you can exit out thanks," another fan commented.

"Not sure if I’ve mentioned it lately, it I can’t stand Morena and her non-stop self righteousness," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of Married at First Sight Australia felt Morena's entrance was unnecessary, noting how it did not get a big reaction from her co-stars.

"Almost zero reaction to Morena walking in like she thinks she's Kramer on an episode of Seinfeld," a user posted.

"Hahaha Morenas late entrance like some kind of Morticia / Witch is pure tv GOLD BABY," a person commented.

"Oh FFS what’s with the dramatic entrance Morena?" another fan wrote.

"Morena entering the couch session like she’s John Cena," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Morena coming in for her bit only is kind of iconic, even if the rest of what she said and did was cringe," a person reacted.

"Does Morena think she did something with this performance?" another netizen commented.

"You have a problem with my age" — Married at First Sight Australia star Morena accuses Tony of having an issue with her age

After Morena arrived, the experts sat her down with Tony to discuss their differences. When inquired, Tony confessed that although he admired Morena's appearance, her personality was "too much" for him. Morena immediately criticized him for disliking her personality, saying he had no idea who she was as a person.

The Married at First Sight Australia star called out Tony for putting "a lid" on her and controlling her behavior. Morena alleged that he stopped her from doing things she liked, including dancing.

"You've mocked the whole experiment. You've wasted everybody's time, everybody's time, but especially mine. Just be honest. You don't have a problem with my personality, you have a problem with my age," Morena said.

The Married at First Sight Australia cast member then criticized Tony for asking her for a baby at her age when she could not reproduce. She mentioned that his expectation made her feel a type of way as a woman. When the experts stated that Tony had never brought up the topic of children, Tony apologized. Meanwhile, Morena argued Tony lost interest in her as soon as he discovered she was 57.

Tony refused to defend himself, unable to see an end to their dispute. The Married at First Sight Australia experts were disappointed to see the pair's marriage fall apart. When they asked them if they wanted to stay, both members opted to leave the experiment.

"Good riddance. That's how I feel," Morena said.

The Married at First Sight Australia female cast member left the show immediately after the Ceremony without interacting with any of her co-stars.

Married At First Sight Australia can be streamed on 9Now.

