"You're a CLOWN" — Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Clint for swearing at Jamie

Married at First Sight Australia released a new episode on March 4, 2025. The segment saw matters spiral out of control after Clint defended Lauren while the others criticized her for saying that Jamie and the rest were "boganic" and a "troll." Lauren blamed Jamie for coming at her and ambushing her. When Jamie retaliated to dismiss the allegations, Clint stood by Lauren and said:

"Jamie, sit the f**k down. Sit the f**k down."

Earlier, Clint interrupted Jamie's argument with Lauren by asking her to "bring it down a bit." He further told her to listen more and talk less, affirming Lauren's criticism of her "loud" personality. He continued looking down at Jamie by commenting on her voice and taunting her, saying Sydney could hear her because of how loud she was.

Clint added that Jamie was embarrassing herself by trying to defend herself and point fingers at Lauren. Meanwhile, Dave got riled up hearing Clint swear at his wife. Adrian supported Dave, criticizing Clint for swearing at a woman.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Clint's behavior with Jamie. While many disapproved of his attitude and words, others praised Jamie for calling him and his wife out.

A Married at First Sight Australia fan reacts to Clint's behavior (Image via X/@Jackillsit)

"I liked CLINT before tonight's episode, I thought he was a nice guy and felt sorry for him. THEN he swears at Jamie, raises his voice and tells her to sit down... Clint, you're a CLOWN," a fan wrote.

"In what universe does Clint think it’s ok to talk to a woman that way?! How embarrassing," another fan commented.

"Omfg Clint is such a b**ch What has Jamie actually done to say you don’t like her?" a netizen tweeted.

Married at First Sight Australia fans were unimpressed by Clint swearing at Jamie and criticizing her way of speaking.

"Wow, now I don’t like Clint. Leave Jamie alone dude. Weird to be so mad at her when your wife is saying way worse in front of you :/," a user reacted.

"Clint don’t tell Jamie to sit the f**k down, tell your wife to stop being so rude first perhaps ????" a person commented.

"100% justified feelings from Jamie Laurens so rude Clint’s an idiot for swearing at Jamie Surprised Dave didn’t go off at him," another fan wrote.

"F76k Clint. He wants to keep in good with Lauren and act like he is protecting her but was okay with swearing at Jamie when she tried to defend herself. I don’t care that he is being lead around by the nose by Lauren anymore. He deserves it," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"yknow what F**K CLINT. how dare he starts swearing at jamie? im actually surprised dave didn’t jump over that charcuterie board and beat his a**. absolutely disgusting. where the hell does production find these people?? no wonder he’s 43 and unmarried," a person reacted.

"Jamie has a great instinct for identifying other people's bulls**t and calling them out on it. She's essentially #MAFSAU twitter feed but actually on the show," another netizen commented.

Married at First Sight Australia episode 23: Lauren refuses to apologize to Jamie

When confronted, Clint confessed he had his wife's back because of how upset her co-stars had made her. Lauren added that they behaved like "wild animals" and ambushed her. Hearing that, Jamie protested, saying she had asked questions to help her and Clint's relationship get back on track.

When Lauren disagreed, Awhina stood up for Jamie, stating that their last conversation did start with questions, not accusations. However, the Married at First Sight Australia star refused to agree, enraging Awhina. Dave asked Lauren to apologize to Jamie for calling her a "troll," but she refused to. A surprised Jamie said she had never been rude to her to deserve such behavior.

"That's your opinion, Jamie," Clint retorted.

When the Married at First Sight Australia star asked Rhi and Carina to support his claim, Rhi said she believed Jamie's "delivery could have been better." Jamie was shocked and disappointed by Rhi's empathy for Lauren. Regardless, she defended herself by saying she raised her voice only after Lauren passed dismissive comments at the gathering.

Jamie felt cornered when Carina also checked her for not letting others speak. Jacqui was the only person who supported Jamie and felt that she deserved an apology from Lauren. Soon after, Lauren and Clint left the conversation, unable to see an end to it. Meanwhile, Jamie wondered why she did not have her friends' support during the argument.

Married at First Sight Australia is available to stream on 9Now.

