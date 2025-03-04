"Calm DOWN" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Lauren's criticism of her co-stars

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 released episode 22 on March 3, 2025. The segment saw the cast members head for a couples' retreat, where things get tense between Lauren and her co-stars. Dissatisfied by her castmates, Lauren was reluctant to engage with them at the retreat. She preferred being alone and away from their opinions on her expectations of her husband, Clint.

Before heading out, she sat down with Clint and expressed her dislike for the other cast members, particularly the ladies.

"Awhina's going to be screaming, her nylon hair extensions are going to be blowing in the wind," she said.

Lauren established she was uninterested in getting to know anyone and added that it was "embarrassing to be associated with them" and included in their conversations. At the retreat, Lauren criticized Jamie and Awhina's personalities, saying their voices were "offensive" to her ears at times.

Later in the episode, she expressed her expectations of Clint, explaining that she wanted her husband to be an "alpha male." When her co-stars tried to correct her, defending Clint, Lauren called them out for "spewing garbage" and compared them to a "pimple that has endless pus."

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Lauren's demeanor. They criticized her for demeaning her co-stars and disregarding their opinions by putting herself above them.

A Married at First Sight Australia fan reacts to Lauren's behavior (Image via X/@glindafieds)

"lauren is so high of herself to the point where it just looks tacky and embarrassing like girl calm DOWN," a fan wrote.

"Laurens true colours are starting to show. She’s the female version of Jake," another fan commented.

"Yeah we get Lauren. You actually believe you are better than everyone," a netizen tweeted.

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans were critical of Lauren's attitude towards her co-stars.

"And Lauren shows her true colours. Uppity b**ch who thinks her s**t don't stink. Clint is way too good for her," a user reacted.

"Lauren's superiority complex is just as bad as Tamara's behaviour. They're both narcissists, just showing it differently," a person commented.

"if lauren hates the other women so much, why did she even go out for the girls night with her st*nk face? it's not like the producers put a gun to her head," another fan wrote.

"I am embarrassed about Lauren!! who the f**k does she think she is.??? A good human never thinks they are better than anyone else !! A GOOD HUMAN is humble and walks the path holding hands," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"lauren is a genuinely deeply awful person. those girls did nothing but stick up for her with the whole eliot situation and she’s returned the favour by slagging them all off one by one?" a person reacted.

"Lauren doesn’t like anyone & doesn’t want to spend any time with them. So why did she sign up for #MAFSAU again? Oh that’s right- she’s a soulless, lonely woman looking for company," another commented.

"I don't care what they think" — Married at First Sight Australia star Lauren refuses to listen to her co-stars' opinions

After spending time together, the men and women separated for a boys' night and a girls' night. However, before those gatherings, Lauren's co-stars expressed concern about her and Clint's relationship. Earlier in the Married at First Sight Australia episode, Lauren revealed she wanted to leave since she was dissatisfied with the overall setting.

Her castmates worried she was not as engaged in the experiment as Clint and claimed her "alpha male" expectations were a stretch. Awhina told Adrian that Lauren acted like a "princess" and did not give much to her partner.

As predicted by her castmates, Lauren was not fond of the gathering. While speaking to the cameras, the Married at First Sight Australia confessed it hurt her to think she would have to "deal" with those people throughout the day. She added that she did not care about their conversations.

When the ladies asked Lauren why she wanted to leave the retreat and the experiment, she said it was because of the "environment" and the personalities that made her go back into her shell. She added that Clint expressed a similar sentiment, but her co-stars disagreed, convinced Clint said so because he wanted to appease her. They then called her out for being uninterested in him.

"I don't care what they think," Lauren said.

The Married at First Sight Australia star refused to entertain their opinions, noting how little they impacted her. While Jamie said Lauren was acting like a "b**ch," Beth expressed she behaved like the "Queen of England," thinking she was better than everybody else. During a confessional, Lauren called the ladies "bogans" and "feral people" before storming off.

Married at First Sight Australia can be streamed on 9Now.

