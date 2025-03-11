"STOP IT" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jamie and Adrian "gossiping" about their co-stars

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 released episode 26 on March 10, 2025. The segment saw couples swap partners as they headed into Feedback Week. After Adrian's wife, Awhina, moved out to stay with Carina's partner, Paul, Dave's wife, Jamie, moved in with Adrian. After settling in, Adrian and Jamie spent most of their time discussing their co-stars' relationships.

While most participants felt apprehensive about the swapping partner and sharing an apartment with someone else's spouse for three days, Jamie and Adrian seemed unbothered. As soon as Jamie moved into Adrian's apartment, she told the cameras,

"I actually think Adrian and I are quite excited, like, we actually get along and we have very similar point of views."

The pair then talked about Veronica and Eliot's relationship issues, noting how Eliot's efforts were often unappreciated by Veronica. Later in the episode, Adrian and Jamie gushed about their friendship, admitting swapping partners played in favor for them.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Adrian and Jamie's "goss-sesh." While many were critical of their closeness, some disapproved of their topic of discussion.

A Married at First Sight Australia fan reacted to Adrian and Jamie's conversation (Image via X/@lanyfilm)

"ADRIAN IS NOT ONE OF THE GIRLS STOP STOP STOP STOP AN ABUSIVE MAN IS NOT ONE OF THE GIRLS JAIME STOP GOSSIPING WITH HIM STOP IT," a fan wrote.

"Jamie and Adrian just spent three whole days gossiping about everything except their own loveless relationships—because, let’s be real, Big Dave isn’t exactly writing love songs, and at this point, he’s not even seeing it on the horizon," another fan commented.

"i can't believe i'm actually liking eliot. also, jamie and adrian pairing actually worked, they looked like close friends gossiping HAHAHA," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of Married at First Sight Australia disapproved of Adrian and Jamie's conversation and their close friendship.

"If Jamie doesn’t see right through Adrian in this 3 days I’ll be extremely disappointed," a user reacted.

"NOOOO JAMIE DONT ASSOCIATE WITH A S**T HEAD LIKE ADRIAN!!!!!!!" a person commented.

"Jamie: The scary thing is me and Adrian often have the same thoughts. Yup, that's SUPER scary," another fan wrote.

"Jamie and Adrian bond over criticising other women," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Adrian and Jamie enjoying a goss sesh instead of the actual assignment lol," a person reacted.

"Jamie you saying you have a lot in common with Adrian is terrifying to me," another netizen commented.

"You and I often have the same thoughts" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie comments on her bond with Adrian

As the couples got notified about the partner swap, Married at First Sight Australia expert John explained the purpose of Feedback Week, saying it was designed to let each pair gain an "outside perspective" on their relationships. He added that it would help them make informed decisions about their future beyond the show.

"While this is unconventional and confronting, it could also be the very thing that gives our couples some much needed clarity over their relationships," the expert said.

Unlike most couples, Jamie found herself "right at home" spending the period with Adrian. While talking to the cameras, she confessed they had similar thought processes and shared a close bond.

Soon after, the pair started discussing Eliot and Veronica's relationship. Jamie confessed she was in "Eliot's corner" and criticized Veronica for acting like Eliot did not validate her. Adrian agreed and added that Veronica turned into "a completely different person" the moment she sat on the couch during Commitment Ceremonies.

Seeing how well she and Adrian connected, Jamie said:

"The scary thing is you and I often have the same thoughts."

During a Married at First Sight Australia confessional, she expressed that speaking with Adrian felt like having a "goss-sesh" with her girlfriends over coffee.

Later in the episode, Jamie told Adrian they were like a "package deal." She believed they "won" if swapping partners was a competition. Jamie claimed she had more fun with Adrian than Veronica might have with Dave.

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia are available to stream on 9Now.

