"So disappointing" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jamie getting questioned by the experts

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 released Episode 25 on March 9, 2025. It featured a tense Commitment Ceremony during which the experts questioned Jamie's behavior with her co-stars at the dinner party. They not only criticized her outburst but also disapproved of her justification. While John said he saw Jamie differently, Alessandra called out her inappropriate communication skills.

Jamie explained she was disappointed to see Carina and Rhi's lack of support during her argument with Lauren. She admitted she felt humiliated and challenged when Lauren asked her where her "mates" were when she needed them. She added she felt hurt and came out "swinging" because of it.

Jamie then said she was a "mother bear" who always defended her cubs, claiming it was natural for her to call out "bad behavior" when faced with it. However, Alessandra disagreed and said:

"Mama bears don't do this to their cubs. They just don't. So the self description of the mama bear as an excuse... not flying."

She stated Jamie's combative behavior made her co-stars feel "intimidated" and not stand up for her. She advised Jamie to allow others to have differing opinions without being shut out.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Jamie's session with the experts. While some supported the experts' advice to Jamie, others criticized them for pointing fingers at her.

"No Alessandra, Lauren didn’t come out on top. You are so dissapointing. They were so soft on Lauren cause they were afraid she would ridicule them, it’s easier to come for Jaime. I’m not having this, NO," a fan wrote.

"Jamie is the type of strong woman I'd like my granddaughters to grow up to be. Not scared to defend friends, straightforward, and owning her own behaviour! *My own daughters are already strong and brave women!" another fan commented.

"Jamie f**k em you a real a** b**ch and you shouldn’t have apologized and should’ve c*ssed the experts out too hell," a netizen tweeted.

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans supported Jamie, saying she did nothing wrong by defending herself against Lauren.

"No, i’m not having this, the only mistake Jaime made was maybe being too loud, but she was absolutely right! Now Alessandra is also coming for Jaime?? Just because it’s easier to come for her? No," a user reacted.

"Jamie is NOT a mean girl I absolutely get where she is coming from I don’t think she deserved all of that from the experts," a person commented.

"Can't stand Alessandra. She is either policing everyones s*x life or lectuaring the wrong person. Jaimie was in the right, Carina lied about lauren being attacked and doubled down," another fan wrote.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans sided with the experts.

"I really like Jaime but her behaviour the last few episodes is really uncomfortable to watch. Two wrongs don’t make a right Jaime," one user posted.

"Alessandra is so right in saying that people are allowed to have different opinions and need to be heard. Jamie's communication style was awful. It was aggressive, obnoxious and dismissive. Her, it's my way or the highway mentality is gross," a person reacted.

"Jamie was way over the top. Good on her for taking responsibility for her behavior though. Way more mature than most of the blokes on this show," another commented.

"Couldn't process the hurt in a healthy way" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie takes accountability for her actions

Married at First Sight Australia expert Alessandra noted how Lauren, the person who had initiated the dispute, was not even present during the conversation or at the dinner party while the rest were "chewing each other out." She added that it seemed like "her goal" was achieved, stating Lauren won and "came out on top."

When asked about her behavior, Jamie confessed she felt "embarrassed" and "ashamed." The Married at First Sight Australia star admitted to letting her partner, Dave, and herself down. Jamie mentioned that she tried to do one better when Lauren attacked her with her hurtful remarks, but it ultimately escalated the situation.

"And because I just couldn't process the hurt in a healthy way, it came out in a really nasty way towards other people," she added.

Later in the Married First Sight Australia episode, Jamie apologized to Carina for how she spoke to her at the dinner party. When the experts appreciated Jamie's apology, she explained that since she had been hurt multiple times, her "natural response" was to resort to "aggression."

Although Alessandra acknowledged Lauren's conflicting behavior, she advised Jamie not to emulate it.

"You become worse than the perpetrator," she added.

Married at First Sight Australia is available to stream on 9Now.

