"It is in the DNA data collection business" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary admits he underestimated Basepaws’ billion-dollar potential

In an Instagram video post on March 21, 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary shared a clip from one of his event talks, discussing his investment in Basepaws. He acknowledged that he initially underestimated the company specializing in cat DNA testing. He explained that his perception changed after realizing its core function.

"That company was not in the cat business. It was in the DNA data collection business," he stated.

Basepaws, which appeared on Shark Tank in 2019, was later acquired by Zoetis, a global animal health company. O'Leary, who invested in Basepaws during its pitch, later saw a significant return on investment. The acquisition, which took place within three years, reinforced the value of genetic data in the pet health industry.

Kevin O'Leary discussed Basepaws in an Instagram video posted on March 21, 2025, featuring a clip from one of his event talks. The Shark Tank investor reflected on his initial reaction to founder Anna Skaya's pitch.

"This woman comes out named Anna Skya four years ago. She says, I do cat DNA tests. So she takes a swab and you stick it where the sun doesn't shine in your cat. And you send it in for $29," O'Leary recounted.

At the time, he questioned the necessity of the service, expressing skepticism about whether pet owners would be willing to pay for DNA testing when the cost of acquiring a new cat was relatively low. He viewed the concept as impractical, initially doubting that consumers would prioritize genetic insights over the option of simply getting "another one."

However, despite his doubts, O'Leary ultimately decided to invest, stating:

"She was so persistent. I finally said, for $250,000 I can just get her out of here. I'm going to buy a deal."

Kevin O'Leary later recognized the company's real value, noting that it was not just selling DNA tests but also collecting valuable genetic data. Within 36 months, Zoetis acquired the business, and O'Leary confirmed that the transaction was significant.

"It got bought by Ziotis for such a number that we had to sign an NDA to not disclose the purchase price. All cash, 36 months later. Wow. I made a shitload of money. I'd invest in her in two seconds. But she's too rich."

Basepaws from Shark Tank pitch to industry game-changer

Basepaws appeared on Shark Tank during Season 10, Episode 24, in 2019. Founder Anna Skaya sought $250,000 for 5% equity, presenting the business as a pet DNA testing service aimed at helping cat owners better understand their pets' health and genetics. Kevin and Robert both invested in the company, offering $250,000 for a combined stake.

Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Basepaws has expanded its product offerings beyond DNA testing to include feline health diagnostics. According to Basepaws' official website, the company introduced a Cat Dental Health test and began research into feline cancer and diabetes.

Basepaws also secured partnerships with major platforms such as Amazon Launchpad and Facebook's Boost My Business. Zoetis' acquisition of Basepaws underscored its transition from a niche consumer product to a significant player in the animal health industry.

The deal highlighted the growing importance of pet genetic data for research and veterinary applications, aligning with O'Leary's later assessment that Basepaws was not just a cat DNA testing company but a data-driven enterprise.

See new business pitches on Shark Tank, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with episodes available on Hulu.

