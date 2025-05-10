"Felt like a death warrant" — Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran recalls mother's Alzheimer's journey in recent interview

Barbara Corcoran, known for her role on Shark Tank as an investor and entrepreneur, recently discussed her late mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis in an interview with WRAL on March 27, 2025. Corcoran described the moment she learned of the diagnosis by stating:

“When it was Alzheimer, it felt like a death warrant. A long march to nothingness with not any hope at all.”

The disease, which also affected her grandmother, progressed differently in her mother's case and revealed symptoms that Corcoran said were not immediately recognized as typical. The Shark Tank investor spoke out to encourage earlier detection and greater awareness of related conditions.

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran details her late mother's Alzheimer's progression and calls for greater awareness

Early signs and the Alzheimer's diagnosis

Barbara Corcoran shared that the initial symptoms began roughly nine years before her mother's passing. She explained that the family assumed it was simply "old people's disease," referring to her mother becoming forgetful with everyday items like keys and struggling to recall names.

Two years later, her mother was formally diagnosed. Having seen Alzheimer's before in her grandmother, Barbara believed she understood the disease's progression.

“I knew all the signs and where it would track,” she said.

However, she observed that her mother's experience was different, and symptoms such as increased irritability and emotional changes developed rapidly. She went from being a very capable and loving individual to an unrecognizable person.

These included frequent crying, shouting, and wandering. Despite these distinct differences from her grandmother's case, the family did not report them as potentially separate symptoms.

“We never reported her to the doctor and said is there something else going on here and there really was something going on,” she added.

Understanding agitation in Alzheimer's

Corcoran later learned that her mother was also experiencing a lesser-known condition associated with Alzheimer's—agitation. This condition can manifest through restlessness, aggression, or emotional distress.

“I wish I had known that there's a separate but related condition called agitation and Alzheimer's dementia,” she said.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that recognizing this can help families improve caregiving strategies.

“Half the people who have Alzheimer shows signs of of this of this illness or condition,” she stated.

She highlighted the need for more public awareness about this aspect of the disease, pointing out that many may misinterpret the symptoms or overlook them entirely. Barbara referred viewers to a resource, saying there is "a wonderful website called agitationinalz.com that is chock-full of information."

The emotional impact and caregiving approach

Describing the emotional toll, Corcoran explained that it was deeply distressing and acknowledged the support of her nine siblings in sharing caregiving duties. However, she recognized that not all families have that kind of network. She highlighted that many people face this challenge without assistance, noting that most people "go it alone."

She also noted that support groups now exist for caregivers and encouraged seeking help. The Shark Tank investor reflected on a shift in caregiving perspective that made a difference:

“We got to live in her world. The minute we stop correcting her… we started enjoying the time,” she explained.

She emphasized that individuals with dementia still feel emotions and that "to care for their emotions, the best thing to do is to care for the way they see life." Barbara concluded by recognizing small acts of support that can significantly ease caregiver burdens.

“It’s now recognized as an illness that they need relief from,” she said.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.

