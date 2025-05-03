"So much hesitation in the market"- Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran shares real estate slowdown opens rare buying opportunities

In an interview on April 24, 2025, with Fox News, Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran responded to a question about how current economic instability, including stock market volatility and trade uncertainty, is impacting real estate behavior. She explained that despite the slowdown, these conditions present an unusual chance for buyers to secure strong deals.

“We have so much hesitation in the market, and it's giving us an opportunity for buyers to make a good deal. That's how I feel about it,” Corcoran said.

The segment focused on consumer caution, shifting market conditions, and how experienced investors may respond.

Real estate slowdown creates buyer leverage amid market 'uncertainty', according to Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran

Commercial real estate faces slower commitments

Barbara Corcoran pointed out that one of the key effects of ongoing economic uncertainty is the pullback in commercial real estate activity. She noted that “large companies aren't committing to long leases,” reflecting a broader reluctance among businesses to make long-term commitments.

She explained that this trend is directly tied to external factors such as tariffs and international trade tensions, which she said are “causing uncertainty in the commercial market.” She added that this hesitation echoes similar conditions seen in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Corcoran:

“Last month, we had almost 14% of old contracts fall apart, which is very unusual.”

She compared this to the sharp contraction seen at the beginning of 2020, when buyer anxiety led to widespread cancellations. In both cases, she emphasized that the root cause is fear, not a lack of interest or demand.

Residential buyers show signs of delay

The residential sector is experiencing similar caution. The Shark Tank investor explained that many potential homebuyers are stepping back rather than moving forward with purchases.

“In times of trouble, it's the last thing a buyer wants to do is to commit to a new house,” she said.

In the same interview, she underlined that this pattern creates an environment where fewer people are bidding on available properties, giving more leverage to those who choose to buy.

She emphasized that this type of market typically benefits “a shrewd buyer,” who recognizes the value of entering the market when competition is low.

Though many are opting to rent—especially given that it is currently “cheaper to rent right now than to buy” in all of the 50 leading U.S. markets—Corcoran underscored that this cost-saving choice comes without long-term asset growth or equity.

Current conditions benefit investors seeking stability

When asked what advice she would give close friends or clients about investing, the Shark Tank investor suggested shifting funds into real estate. She said:

“If you're taking your money out of the stock market, put it in real estate. It's a much more stable environment...I have taken so much money out of the stock market. I've gotten great deals this month.”

She explained that properties she previously declined several months ago are now being offered to her again, highlighting the return of those "deals" due to improved terms and reduced prices.

As fewer buyers engage with the market due to hesitation, Barbara explained that those who remain active have access to opportunities that were previously unavailable or overpriced.

The Shark Tank investor concluded that this moment, though uncertain, is temporary. She expects that once conditions stabilize, market activity will rise again. Until then, current hesitation has created a rare opening for buyers who are willing to act.

Catch new episodes of Shark Tank every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu.

