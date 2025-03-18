"My heart breaks again and again" — Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran on the devastating toll of the Palisades fire on her community

Barbara Corcoran, a real estate investor and Shark Tank panelist, spoke to DailyMail.com on March 13, 2025, about the impact of the Palisades fire on her community in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. She emphasized the widespread devastation and the resilience of those affected. She explained,

Ad

“My heart breaks again and again as I see these incredible people who built their lives here for decades, many of them seniors who poured their hearts and life savings into their trailers, left with absolutely nothing.”

The Shark Tank investor, who lost her own $1 million trailer home in the fire, has stated that despite the destruction, her community members are determined to rebuild.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran speaks on the Palisades fire and the future of her community

The impact of the fire on the community

Ad

The Palisades fire, which occurred in January 2025, destroyed numerous homes, including those in the Tahitian Terrace Mobile Home Park, where Barbara Corcoran resided. She stated,

“The devastating fires in L.A. have taken so much from so many this week,” acknowledging the widespread losses.

She highlighted that many individuals in the community, particularly seniors, had spent years establishing their homes and were now displaced. Corcoran also noted the uncertainty surrounding the rebuilding process, emphasizing that there were no "definitive" plans in place yet. However, she emphasized that most residents are choosing to remain in the area rather than relocate.

Ad

“Every single person I have spoken to, which is just about everybody in the park at this point, is waiting with bated breath to build their new home. No one is thinking of leaving.”

Plans for rebuilding and support for displaced residents

Ad

Despite the uncertainty, Corcoran has expressed her intent to rebuild her own home in the area. The Shark Tank investor stated,

“If I can rebuild it, I'm going to dump my other houses and just move in there.”

She described the trailer as her preferred residence and emphasized her connection to the community.

In addition to her plans, Barbara has been actively supporting displaced residents. She mentioned that she has been assisting individuals in securing temporary housing. She also established a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial relief, stating,

Ad

“To support them on the long road ahead, I’ve created a GoFundMe. Every penny raised will go directly to the residents to help them begin again.”

The future of the community

Ad

Corcoran addressed speculation that some residents might permanently relocate rather than face the challenges of rebuilding. She explained,

“There are very elderly folks who have lived at the park for years, and they panic a lot. But in the absence of information, there is always false rumors.”

Barbara emphasized that, despite concerns, most residents intend to stay. She explained that the Tahitian Terrace community had a distinct character, emphasizing that she was the "only rich one in the whole community" and preferred it that way.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor highlighted that most residents were middle-class individuals who selected the area for its affordability within the otherwise expensive Pacific Palisades region.

As rebuilding efforts continue, Corcoran emphasized that the community remains determined to recover and rebuild. She highlighted that the area, once a place where "memories were made, friendships were built, and lives were shared," has suffered significant destruction. She also noted that many of her neighbors, particularly elderly residents, have "lost everything" due to the fire.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Shark Tank airing Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with full episodes available on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback