"Tremendous gains" — When Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran claimed dyslexia gave her a competitive edge

Barbara Corcoran, a real estate investor and television personality on Shark Tank, has spoken about how dyslexia shaped her career. She has described dyslexia as a challenge during her school years but emphasized that it provided her with valuable skills that helped her in business.

Ad

In a November 15, 2017 interview with Eyewitness News, Corcoran stated,

"I could think of an idea a minute and apply it to work and so tremendous gains."

In the interview, Corcoran described how having dyslexia as a child resulted in school problems, where she had academic trouble compared to her siblings. She also talked about how students with learning disabilities were stigmatized and not given much help. Despite this, she stressed that her dyslexic experience led to her qualities of determination, competitiveness, and resistance.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran on how dyslexia shaped her success

Developing resilience and competitiveness

Ad

Barbara Corcoran underscored that her struggles in school instilled a drive to prove herself. She explained,

"When you're a loser at school, which I certainly was, we had ten kids, seven of them were A students without opening a book, and three of us were dyslexic."

She noted that during her time, the concept of learning disabilities were not widely understood, leading to her being ridiculed by her peers. She highlighted that this experience of being underestimated contributed to her persistence in business.

Ad

"I think definitely, without a doubt, my aggressiveness and my insistence on making something of myself and my competitiveness... it is an attempt to make up for those days and to prove that I'm not stupid."

The Shark Tank investor credited this attitude with her entrepreneurial success, saying that it helped her approach problems with determination and gave her the willingness to make risks.

Ad

The role of innovation and adaptability

Ad

Corcoran further highlighted how dyslexia played a part in making her think creatively. According to her, since standard modes of learning could not accommodate her, she grew up using alternate ways of resolving problems.

"If you can't learn anything at school, you got to think of something, and I sat all day long using my imagination."

The Shark Tank investor described this habit of generating ideas as a critical factor in her entrepreneurial success. According to Barbara, this ability to innovate became especially valuable when starting and running her business. She noted,

Ad

"Once you get into business, if you have a business of your own, you become an innovator."

She indicated that dyslexia further helped her become comfortable with uncertainty and develop strategies to overcome obstacles.

How dyslexia shaped her leadership style

Ad

Beyond personal success, Corcoran stated that dyslexia influenced the way she interacts with others in business. The Shark Tank investor attributed her ability to connect with people to her experiences growing up.

"Once you're in the position of someone speaking down to you or making fun of you, you can never look down or talk down to anyone for the rest of your life."

Ad

She pointed out that this view assisted her in establishing good relationships with employees and entrepreneurs. She also noted that her experiences enabled her to identify when others were struggling, which made her empathetic, an important factor in how she handled her team.

Corcoran pointed out that this ability also served her well in Shark Tank when assessing entrepreneurs because she was able to sense authenticity and comprehend their problems.

Don’t miss Shark Tank on ABC every Friday at 8 PM ET, with episodes available on Hulu afterward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback