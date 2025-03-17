"It's just not enough housing to go around" — Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran admits that housing supply can't meet demand

In a March 13, 2025, interview on Fox News, Shark Tank investor and real estate expert Barbara Corcoran addressed the ongoing supply shortages in the U.S. housing market, which continue to make it difficult for buyers to find available properties.

Ad

When asked whether home prices might stabilize in the near future, Corcoran clarified that the root issue was not only interest rates but also the absence of homes for sale. She said:

"The biggest problem is it's just not enough housing to go around."

She pointed out that owners with low-interest mortgages have minimal incentive to sell, which is part of the supply shortage. The discussion also touched on the influence of market uncertainty, the influence of supply and demand, and possible opportunities for buyers to get through these circumstances.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran shares insights on why housing supply shortage continues to drive market challenges

Homeowners holding on to low-interest mortgages

Ad

Barbara Corcoran explained that many homeowners are unwilling to sell because they secured low interest rates before the recent increases. The Shark Tank investor noted:

"More than two-thirds of America have 4% interest rates. Why would you sell your house? Why would you move? You have a 4% rate."

This hesitation to sell reduces the supply of homes, limiting inventory for new buyers and keeping prices upward. Though home values are rising at a slower rate than in earlier years, Corcoran highlighted that this doesn't necessarily bring much relief. She said:

Ad

"A lot of people are excited about the housing prices slowing down, but it's less than a quarter percent, and that doesn’t provide a lot of relief for people."

As a result, while fewer transactions may be taking place, competition for available homes remains high, sustaining elevated prices.

The impact of supply and demand

Ad

Corcoran emphasized that the housing market's challenges primarily stem from supply and demand imbalances. The Shark Tank investor described this as an ongoing issue, saying:

"It's always been the same old thing over the years. That doesn’t change. If you have too few houses, people pay more. And if they pay more, the housing prices go up."

The limited number of homes for sale forces buyers to fight over scarce supply, keeping prices from falling much. Even as mortgage rates fluctuate, the supply factor is still a dominant driver of affordability.

Ad

When asked whether local, state, or federal policies could resolve the issue, Barbara Corcoran commented that the market eventually responds to supply and demand forces instead of government meddling. This ongoing shortage has contributed to sustained price increases despite higher interest rates.

Market uncertainty and buyer strategy

Ad

Beyond supply and demand, Corcoran highlighted that uncertainty in the housing market affects both buyers and sellers. The Shark Tank investor explained:

"I'm hearing from everyone that there's great uncertainty. And uncertainty is bad for business. Uncertainty makes people pause, which is a problem."

While this hesitation may slow market activity, it does not necessarily reduce home prices. For buyers, Barbara advised that despite challenges, certain strategies could improve their chances of securing a home. She suggested taking advantage of seasonal trends, stating:

Ad

"You can shop in the spring market when people are away for spring break. Houses are undersold in that week because nobody's around to sell those houses."

Additionally, she noted that fixer-uppers could offer a more affordable entry point into the market, as financing for such properties remains accessible.

Catch the latest Shark Tank episodes on ABC, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET, with streaming options on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback