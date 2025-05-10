"I’ll never go back" - Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran explains why she refuses to revisit her mobile home in the Palisades after the fire

During an interview published by The New York Times in January 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran opened up about the emotional toll of losing her Palisades home in a devastating 2024 fire—and why she has no intention of returning.

“I’ll never go back. I can’t even see the pictures. I’m protecting myself,” Corcoran said.

The Shark Tank investor, who purchased the double-wide mobile home in 2017, emphasized her deep personal attachment to the property. The fire destroyed the entire Tahitian Terrace Park community, including all 150 homes.

Why Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran refuses to return to her Palisades home after the fire

A home tied to personal meaning

Corcoran explained that she did not purchase the Palisades mobile home for investment purposes. The decision stemmed from her desire for a small, personal space during frequent stays in Los Angeles for filming Shark Tank. She shared that she had driven along the coast, searching for a location that felt right.

“I ran into a neighborhood filled with trailer parks... I knocked on the door and asked if the owner would sell it to me,” Corcoran said.

The agreement was made when she offered the seller use of the property whenever they wanted. Barbara valued the sense of community she found in the area. She described her surroundings, including industry professionals, like stage managers and gaffers, who contributed to the close-knit atmosphere.

Her attachment extended beyond the property and into the shared experiences with others.

“It gave me community, which I didn’t know I was missing until I found it,” Corcoran stated.

The day everything changed

When the fire struck, Corcoran was vacationing in Buenos Aires with her daughter. She first learned of the approaching fire through a friend. Despite initial optimism that her home would be spared, the entire neighborhood was destroyed.

“I feel like I lost my sweetheart....My car melted into the ground, too,” Corcoran said.

The fire consumed the home quickly, leaving only remnants of what once stood. The Shark Tank investor also explained that the house had been filled with joyful memories.

“That house was only associated with fun. I drank too much there. I ate too much there,” Corcoran said.

Following the fire, many people who had stayed at the house sent her photos of their time there, prompting Barbara to conclude that the loss was not just hers but one shared by many.

Moving forward and giving back

In the aftermath, Corcoran took steps to help others affected. She started a GoFundMe campaign to assist her neighbors in the Tahitian Terrace Park community, many of whom had lost everything.

“Some didn’t have insurance, others had nowhere to go, and didn’t have savings,” Corcoran explained.

As of early 2025, the fundraiser had brought in over $180,000, which has been distributed to cover essentials such as rent, clothing, and mobility aids. Barbara explained that the effort is intended to help anyone who requests support for something they urgently need, emphasizing it is for every person who asks for something they’re “desperate” for.

Although she is actively seeking another property, she acknowledged that replacing the Palisades home would be difficult.

“I’m looking for another sweetheart house to replace that one that vanished, otherwise I’m never going to get over it,” Corcoran concluded.

However, she remains firm in her decision not to return to the site of the fire.

Watch Shark Tank every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC and stream on Hulu.

