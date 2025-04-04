Did Shilo Sanders break Deion Sanders' 40-yard record? Looking at Colorado safety's time at pro day

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was a participant in the team’s pro day on Friday, though he was short of breaking his father Deion Sanders’ famous 40-yard dash record. Shilo ran a time of 4.52 seconds which was behind Deion's 4.27-second record set in 1989, one of the fastest times in NFL combine history.

Even though Shilo did not reach the mark, hitting the 4.4-second mark would have ranked him among the top 12 fastest safeties at the 2025 NFL scouting combine.

Alongside getting his draft stock up, Shilo Sanders had another goal at the pro day besides reaching the 4.4-second mark. He wanted to win a car from Deion Sanders, who had promised his son a car if he reached the mark.

Before pro day, Coach Prime had motivated his son for the 40-yard dash:

“When you catch the rabbit, baby, you ain’t thinking. You just going to get it.”

Mike Weinstein, owner of Zybek Sports, said the average 40-yard dash time for a defensive back at the NFL combine since 2016 is 4.582 seconds, with the top 20% running 4.496 seconds. This is based on 748 runs, including players who ran twice.

Shilo skipped vertical jumps and bench presses during pro day, citing a sore right shoulder.

Other athletes at Colorado Buffaloes pro day

Apart from Shilo Sanders, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig is a safety who is excellent at finding the ball. After transferring from Jackson State, he became Colorado’s top tackler in 2024. Sanders was ranked third last season in tackles.

Defensive lineman B.J. Green - who registered 7.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries in the 2024 season - was another player who participated in drills at pro day.

Meanwhile, one of Colorado’s playmakers - Travis Hunter - opted out of timed drills like the 40-yard dash but did run routes after it was initially reported that he would skip workouts altogether.

Wide receiver Will Sheppard wowed with a 40 ½-inch vertical jump. His wingspan measured 79 ¼ inches. He had 48 catches for 621 yards last season.

ESPN’s Field Yates said that scouts from the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants - who all have top-three draft picks - were present to see the athletes in Colorado.

