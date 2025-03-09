"I'll buy you a new car": Coach Prime lures son Shilo Sanders with expensive bait to set new 40-yard milestone

Shilo Sanders has a tough uphill battle to face ahead of this professional journey in the NFL. The safety was considered a decent prospect in the draft ahead of the 2024 season. However, Shilo's season was marred with injuries and inconsistency despite the Buffs finishing with a 9-4 record. This led to his draft stocks plummeting, resulting in Shedeur's brother being projected as a UDFA prospect.

However, despite the cloud of uncertainty looming over his head, Shilo Sanders is still confident in his capabilities. He was not invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine like his brother. But instead of sulking and grieving, Coach Prime's son is focused on showing his talent during Colorado's upcoming Pro Day.

On Sunday, Deion Sanders shared a post on social media. In the video, we see him accompanying Shilo Sanders while he gets busy in the gym. Shilo then told his father his goal of running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds during Pro Day.

"This time I'm running a 4.4," Shilo said.

Coach Prime decided to place a bet to make things interesting. He said that if Shilo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, he would gift him a brand-new car.

"Let's do it," Coach Prime said. "You said 4.4? If you ran a 4.4, I'll buy you a new car."

Shilo Sanders took no time to accept the bet. He also exuded confidence in his abilities by thanking his dad in advance for the gift. If he does run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, this could help him grab the interest of NFL scouts and teams.

The upcoming Pro Day will be Shilo's last opportunity to improve his draft stocks. While there may not be significant changes, he could do enough to be considered as a Day 3 prospect in April.

Shilo Sanders calls out the safeties and DBs invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 329 prospects were invited to this year's Combine in Indianapolis. The Colorado Buffaloes had four players at the event. This included Shedeur Sanders. Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Wester.

Last month, Shilo Sanders released a video on his YouTube. In the video, the safety called out the Combine for not inviting him while also taking a jab at the other defensive backs and safeties invited to Indianapolis.

"You know, we ain't get invited to the Combine," Shilo said. "You think they were like we just got too many Colorado guys that could come turn up?"

"I don't know what it is bro. Bro it's a lot of people, like y'all want to talk junk about me? The haters? Alright, so folks be hating. Y'all got to look at everybody that was invited, all the safeties, all the DBs, and compare them to me and let me know. I have a resume bro." (TS- 0:15 onwards)

Colorado is a part of the joint Pro Day the Big 12 is hosting from March 18 to 21. This will be Shilo's final opportunity to showcase his worth and potentially go as a Day 3 pick in this year's NFL draft.

