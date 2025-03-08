"Fear of letting pops down" - Shedeur Sanders makes his feelings known about pressure of living up to Deion Sanders' expectations

Shedeur Sanders has established himself as one of the top prospects heading into the 2025 NFL draft. However, the Colorado quarterback has now opened up on the pressures of living up to his father Deion Sanders' expectations.

In a recent Instagram video clip that has been doing the rounds on social media, Shedeur speaks about his outlook at football since he never wanted to let Deion down. The original video was posted by Shedeur's step-brother, Deion Jr. on his YouTube channel.

"We had a guidance, so that's the difference," Shedeur is heard saying in the video clip. "So, we know [if] we get to a certain limit, we know we got to dial it back. I always took football to a certain level of seriousness, because of the fear of letting pop's down.

"So, he would like drill [us], you know what I mean, like, 'make sure you work hard, or do this.' So, now it's like second hand, like that voice in my head all the time."

Deion played as a cornerback and return specialist in the NFL for 14 seasons, winning two Super Bowls. He has also coached Shedeur throughout his collegiate career, including two years at Jackson State and two years at Colorado.

In his final year at CU, Shedeur won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. Now, it remains to be seen where he will land in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to partake in Colorado's Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

After choosing not to partake in the on-field workouts at the 2025 NFL Combine, Shedeur Sanders is set to take part at Colorado's Pro Day later this month. CU's Pro Day is expected to be held between March 18 and 21.

Sanders was initially considered a top-three pick for this year's draft after his stellar final season at Colorado. However, there are reports which have suggested that his stock has fallen since the Combine.

Sanders will want to boost his value once again when he takes part in the drills at CU's Pro Day.

