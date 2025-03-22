Did Shilo Sanders workout at Big 12 Pro Day in Texas? Closer look at Colorado's DB's decision

Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders is also gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft in April. The 25-year-old defensive back began his collegiate journey with South Carolina in 2019. After two seasons, he joined Jackson State to play with his brother Shedeur after Coach Prime became the team's head coach.

Shilo Sanders spent two seasons with the Jackson State Tigers. He then followed Coach Prime and his brother to join the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. He finished his collegiate eligibility after last season, thus preparing for his transition to the league. So did Shilo participate in the Big 12 Pro Day?

Did Shilo Sanders work out at Big 12 Pro Day?

No, according to NFL draft analyst Malik Boynton, Shilo Sanders did not participate in the workouts during the Big 12 Pro Day. It was being held from March 18 to 21 in Frisco, Texas, with Thursday scheduled for workouts of the defensive backs.

Apart from Shilo, Cam'Rom Silmon-Craig also did not take part in Pro Day. The Buffs have the CU Football Showcase for April 4. This will be attended by representatives from all 32 NFL teams. Thus, just like his brother Shedeur, Shilo will potentially show off his talent for one last time at the Showcase before the draft.

Last season, Shilo Sanders helped Coach Prime's team to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars. He also had to deal with an injury that led to him missing out on three games. The defensive back recorded a total of 67 tackles and one sack during the 2024 season.

Unlike his quarterback brother, Shilo is not considered a top draft prospect. Experts project him to be a late seventh-round pick, while a few also believe that he will be a UDFA.

Shilo Sanders made a cryptic comment about his NFL future with brother Shedeur

Both Shilo and Shedeur played a role to help the Buffs out of the slump they were in. After the 2024 season, the Colorado defensive back sat down with reporter Joseph Hoyt for an interview in January.

During the interview, Shilo was asked about his opinions on being a part of the 2025 NFL draft alongside his brother. He gave a rather obscure reply to Hoyt.

"It's good because we could be a package deal," Shilo said with a wink and chuckle.

Shedeur Sanders is completely on the other side of the spectrum in this draft. He is projected to be a top-three pick in April while Shilo is at the bottom end. It will be interesting to see where the two brothers eventually end up in the league.

