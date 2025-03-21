Shrugging off NFL combine snub, Deion Sanders' son Shilo drops bold claim on Big 12 Pro Day

Shilo Sanders does not get the kind of attention that other members of his family get. His father, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is one of the biggest names in football. Shilo also gets overshadowed by his younger brother, QB Shedeur Sanders, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Conversely, safety Shilo Sanders is not viewed as one of the top prospects in this year's draft. He is viewed as a player who could be a borderline draft pick, but it would not be surprising he did not get drafted. As a result, he did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine.

Shilo Sanders persevered after the snub and has been practicing for the Big 12 Pro Day where he planned on showcasing his talent. He was shown in a video posted by "Reach The People Media" on Thursday. He made a bold claim about his 40-yard dash time (starts at 18:10):

"All I got to do is beat Jimmy bro, then I'm the fastest guy at Colorado."

However, despite Sanders' words, he reportedly did not participate in the defensive backs session on Thursday. This was reported by NFL draft analyst Malik Boynton. It is unclear whether Shilo suffered an injury or if he pulled out for another reason.

It is unclear whether Shilo Sanders will be selected in the 2025 NFL draft

The report that Sanders did not participate in drills with the defensive backs on Thursday came as a surprise. After Shilo did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine, he brought official equipment to Colorado so that he could practice events like the 40-yard dash before the Big 12 Pro Day. However, that effort seems to have gone to waste after he was reportedly absent on Thursday.

The reason for his absence is not yet clear, but it will not help his draft stock. Sanders is viewed as a borderline draft pick at best and most rankings have him going undrafted. Notably, Pro Football Focus has him as the 283rd-ranked player in the draft.

A good performance at Big 12 Pro Day would have helped Sanders significantly in getting himself attention as a potential late-round draft pick. Unfortunately for him, he was not able to showcase his skills here. There is still a chance that a team could take a chance on him in the later rounds because of his high profile as a member of the Sanders family.

