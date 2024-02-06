Did Toby Keith play college football? Looking at legendary country singer's playing career

Legendary country music singer Toby Keith died on Monday evening at age 62.

Keith was known for his hit songs, like 'Beer For My Horses,' 'Should've Been A Cowboy,' 'As Good As I Once Was,' 'I Love This Bar,' and 'How Do You Like Me Now?' among countless others.

Although Keith is known for his singing career, he was also a massive football fan and even played the sport.

Toby Keith played defensive end for Moore High in Moore, Oklahoma, but did not play college football.

However, after finding himself unemployed after a decline in the oil industry, Keith played semi-pro football for the Oklahoma City Drillers. The Drillers were an unofficial farm team of the USFL's Oklahoma Outlaws, which Keith tried out for but did not make the team.

After one season of football, Keith turned to music and began playing honky tonks in Oklahoma and Texas.

Keith was also a diehard Oklahoma Sooners fan and appeared to be a Dallas Cowboys fan in the NFL. Keith played a halftime show for the Cowboys in 2003 for their Thanksgiving Game. He also recorded a performance for the opening of a Monday Night Football game at Texas Stadium in 1993.

In 1993, Keith's debut single 'Should've Been A Cowboy' trended as No. 1.

How did Toby Keith die?

Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” a statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.

Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022, which he also revealed on social media.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he explained in a statement on his Instagram account. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

Despite battling cancer, Keith continued to play concerts, with his last show taking place in December 2023 at Park MGM in Las Vegas.