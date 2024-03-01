“Didn't see it coming” - Former Alabama DB Jaylen Key reveals honest reaction on hearing about $70 million worth Nick Saban’s retirement

Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key recently expressed his surprise at Nick Saban's retirement announcement. Key is one of the 10 Crimson Tide players invited to participate in the NFL combine.

"I was definitely shocked," Key said during a media session at the NFL combine. "I feel like everybody was shocked, and if you weren't, something is wrong with you!

“Didn't see it coming. I thought he (would) at least stay a couple more years, definitely.”

Key declared for the draft on Instagram on Jan. 8. Two days later, Saban retired from coaching.

Meanwhile, Key also praised Saban, who is worth $70 million (per PinkVilla).

“He's definitely a legend, and he don't show it. He is a legend. Enjoy your retirement, coach.”

Key received an invitation to participate in the NFL combine, which is being held in Indianapolis. There, he will have the opportunity to impress NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

Ex-Alabama Jaylen Key will participate in the DBs session

On Friday, the on-field workouts at the NFL scouting combine will commence from 2-7 p.m. CT. S Jaylen Key will participate in the defensive backs and tight ends session.

In addition to that, Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is the fourth highest-graded cornerback by NFL.com, and Terrion Arnold, who is the highest-graded, will take part in the same session.

Key played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham for four seasons before transferring to Tuscaloosa as his new destination last summer. In 12 games, he accumulated 60 tackles, made 1.5 tackles for loss, recorded a pass breakup and secured an interception.

