"Didn't have to sell their pitch": When DJ Lagway revealed how Billy Napier & Co. recruited him amid Texas A&M pressure

DJ Lagway will enter his second season at Florida aiming to build on a successful freshman year. As of now, the Gators passer isn't throwing as he deals with a lingering shoulder injury. Head coach Billy Napier is being cautious with the timetable of his star signal-caller's return.

Ad

Lagway stuck with his plans to land in Gainesville despite late recruiting pushes by USC and Texas A&M in December 2023. Lagway's high school, he said, is about 30 minutes down the road from College Station, and many were in his ear trying to convince him to join the Aggies.

He didn't waver from his commitment to Florida and laid out his reasoning to the media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, they didn't really have to sell their pitch or anything," Lagway said. "You know, it's just really building that relationship. You know, them just letting me know I'm the guy that they see a future with. You know, that's huge for me. I wanna go somewhere that I'm wanted." (TS: 3:54)

Ad

Trending

Ad

That didn't mean his phone wasn't ringing off the hook until the last possible second. Recruiting flips are a usual thing these days, with the promises of money and roles made to sway a prospect. Lagway was having no such thing, luckily for Napier.

"Man, it was crazy," DJ Lagway said. "I had schools hit me up all day and all night. ... It definitely had me thinking until the last second. (TS: 00:10)

Ad

"It definitely would've taken a lot (to change my mind). Especially A&M, since the new coaching staff and all that."

Should Florida fans worry about DJ Lagway and his shoulder?

A quarterback's shoulder injury is always something that raises eyebrows. DJ Lagway is expected to make strides for the Gators next fall, but if the ailment keeps him off the field for an extended period of time, fans might have to temper their expectations.

Ad

Last Sunday, on his podcast, "Josh Pate's College Football Show," Josh Pate said:

“He figures to be one of the key names in the landscape of the quarterback picture this fall, but here is the problem: If he doesn’t play, then that can’t come to fruition,”

“‘What are you talking about? Are you fear-mongering?’ No, but I am telling you he hasn’t thrown — at least publicly, at least while any eyeballs that are willing to share such details have been on him — this spring.”

Ad

DJ Lagway took over for veteran Graham Mertz last season and led a turnaround that went a long way in saving Napier's job. The coach will hope that Lagway is fully recovered in time to lead his team out of the tunnel in its season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback