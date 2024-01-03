"Difference between EARNED and GIVEN": Alabama’s collapse in CFP semifinal sparks outrage from FSU players who were denied playoff spot

Several Florida State players were left fuming after Alabama crumbled in the CFP semifinal against Michigan on Monday, bringing back allegations of FSU being robbed of a playoff spot.

The Seminoles faced a historic playoff snub by the CFP selection committee, as the unbeaten FSU, who also triumphed in the ACC championship, was left out of the final four. It was the first time an unbeaten conference champion wasn't awarded a place in the College Football Playoff.

Florida State was ranked No. 5 by the committee, which cited injury to Seminoles star quarterback Jordan Travis as the reason for the snub. Alabama was ranked No. 4 and faced No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

After the Wolverines toppled the Crimson Tide 27-20 in the CFP semifinal, outrage followed as FSU players blazed social media with reactions.

Travis, still recovering from a Week 12 injury, posted a "melting face" emoji:

Defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. bluntly wrote:

“They Ain’t Deserve That Sh*t!!!”

Place Kicker Tyler Keltner found poetic justice in the Rose Bowl outcome and posted:

“Pretty poetic if you ask me!”

Defensive back Jarrian Jones commented:

"Difference between EARNED and GIVEN."

Although FSU was denied a playoff spot, the team had to settle for the Orange Bowl. With nearly 30 players opting out, the Seminoles suffered a blowout 63-3 loss to reigning national champions No. 6 Georgia. A bitter end to a season marked by controversy and disappointment.

Selection committee chair Boo Corrigan explains FSU's CFP snub

Chair of the CFP selection committee, Boo Corrigan, clarified the exclusion of No. 5 Florida State Seminoles from the top four, favoring No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

According to Corrigan, the impact on Florida State's dynamics was compounded due to the absence of star quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a devastating leg injury in Week 12.

“As you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis,” Corrigan added. “Without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five."

Corrigan justified the decision, with a particular focus on the loss of quarterback Travis, which heavily influenced the committee's deliberations.

“I think someone said there, you know, you can lose a running back, you can lose a wide receiver but a quarterback as dynamic as Jordan Travis,” he said. “It changes their offense in its entirety and that was really a big factor with the committee as we went through everything."

As reported by CBS Sports, former coaches on the panel, like Jim Grobe, provided insights to the committee in determining Alabama's placement over Florida State.

Corrigan said that despite thorough discussions, the committee consistently upheld Alabama at four and placed FSU at five in the final rankings.

