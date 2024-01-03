"Could've thrown more than 116": Tate Rodemaker makes headlines after fans roast Jalen Milroe for embarrassing loss to Michigan in Rose Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl to advance to the national championship game. However, people believe FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker could have had a better performance than what Alabama's Jalen Milroe was able to finish with.

Milroe finished the game going 16-of-23 for 116 passing yards in the Orange Bowl game against Georgia. Social media was on fire with the thought that the current transfer portal quarterback from the Florida State Seminoles during the season, Tate Rodemaker, could have done a better job if the Seminoles were the fourth seed in the College Football Playoff over the Crimson Tide.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

It's not only that some people are saying Tate Rodemaker would have been better than Jalen Milroe, but some people are lumping in J.J. McCarthy as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

People also pointed out how the College Football Playoff selection committee and the media have disrespected Rodemaker.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While we may never know what the result would have been if we switched Jalen Milroe for Tate Rodemaker, it definitely sparked a lot of conversation.

Also Read: Tate Rodemaker transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the FSU QB ft. USC Trojans, Utah Utes and more

How well did Tate Rodemaker do for the Florida State Seminoles after replacing Jordan Travis?

Florida State v Florida

Tate Rodemaker was the second-string quarterback behind Jordan Travis. However, once Travis suffered a leg injury and was not going to return to the program, Rodemaker could get some action and show what he could do.

Junior quarterback Tate Rodemaker did an excellent job throughout the season as he went 32-of-56 (57.1 completion percentage) for 510 yards with five passing touchdowns and did not throw an interception. However, in two starts during the regular season, he combined to go 25-of-48 (52.1 completion percentage) for 351 yards with two passing touchdowns.

He did a good job but did not play in either the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game nor the Orange Bowl as he was injured for the first game and opted out of the Orange Bowl.

While he did not face the Michigan Wolverines during his two-game stretch as a starting quarterback, he did throw for 134 passing yards against the Florida Gators. This Gators team is not comparable to the Michigan Wolverines' defense at any point throughout the season, so it is difficult to envision Rodemaker doing any better than Milroe did.

Also Read: CFB insider claims Florida State leaving ACC becomes inevitable as playoff snub hurts Seminoles' sentiments to stay in FBS powerhouse