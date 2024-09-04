Dillon Gabriel injury: Oregon QB offers insight into starting job ahead of Week 2 showdown

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel pulled out a win for the Ducks in Week 1 against Idaho, but he also appeared to suffer an injury in the 24-14 win. Although Gabriel finished the matchup, he was seen in visible distress as he spoke with the medical trainers after a play in the first quarter. Fortunately for Oregon, it does not appear to be a serious injury.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Gabriel brushed off the notion that his left hand would be any problem going forward.

"Hand's good," Dillon Gabriel said (per USA Today's Zachary Neel). "Just a bucket of ice and we're rolling."

He kept his comments short and did not appear to be concerned about the injury.

How did Dillon Gabriel injure his hand?

While there were several issues with Oregon's performance in Week 1, nothing was more concerning than the apparent injury to quarterback Dillon Gabriel early in the game. On just the second drive, Gabriel tried to make a pass while being pressured by Idaho defenders. When he threw the ball, he hit the helmet of a defender with his left hand.

Gabriel did not leave the game and continued the drive. However, once the play was over, he spoke to the medical staff on the sidelines. He was seen shaking his hand out, and his face indicated he was in pain. However, he did not miss any plays and finished the game for the Ducks, throwing for 380 yards.

Who is the Ducks' backup quarterback?

Right now, it looks like Gabriel's injury is minor and will not impact his availability in Week 2 against Boise State. However, a small injury can turn into a big one if reaggravated. So, while Gabriel will start in Week 2 if something should happen to him, the Ducks will need to turn to the backup quarterback.

Dante Moore is the backup quarterback for Oregon. He is a transfer from UCLA. Last season, he completed 114 of 213 passes for a completion rate of 53.5%. If Gabriel sustains a bigger injury, it is Moore who will likely step in to take the starting role.

Freshman Austin Novosad is also on the roster but is unlikely to get much playing time.

Who do the Ducks play next?

After having a low offensive output against Idaho in Week 1, the Ducks will look to get things rolling in Week 2 against the Boise State Broncos. Dillon Gabriel is expected to start, and the team is hoping that after a week to heal, he will be in a better position to perform on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

