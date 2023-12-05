Dillon Gabriel to Oregon becomes a real-time possibility as Ducks find an alternative for Bo Nix in QB room

Less than 24 hours after the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened, Dillon Gabriel to Oregon seems to be the first notable transfer. The Oregon Ducks are going to lose their senior quarterback Bo Nix after the current season and coach Dan Lanning has seemingly found his replacement.

Dillon Gabriel to Oregon makes sense as he has proved himself to be one of the best passers in the entire nation. He is going to have one season of eligibility remaining and play for his third college football team. He played with the UCF Knights in 2019 for three seasons before getting transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners ahead of the 2022 season to replace Caleb Williams.

Dillon Gabriel has shown the ability to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the nation as he is 1050-of-1664 (63.1 completion percentage) for 14,865 yards, with 125 passing touchdowns to 26 interceptions throughout his collegiate career.

Dillon Gabriel to Oregon: What should we expect out of the Ducks in 2024?

Dillon Gabriel to Oregon means the Ducks are not going to have a significant dip in the quarterback position, which is hard to say after the kind of season like Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix had. The Oregon Ducks are eighth in the AP Poll heading into the bowl games and Gabriel will be the starting quarterback when the program moves to the Big Ten Conference beginning next season.

This team should be close to what they have been this season, as they were in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game and lost only twice. Their schedule is going to be interesting as they face off against teams they are not too familiar with.

However, running back Noah Whittington should be 100 percent healthy, so that the Ducks don't need to lean as heavily into the passing game as they did this season.

Coach Dan Lanning has also proved to be one of the best coaches in the sport and should be able to recruit some serious talent to Oregon for the 2024 season. As far as Gabriel is concerned, he has proven to play at an outstanding level throughout Power Five play with the Sooners.

With career-highs in passing yards, completion percentage, and yards per pass attempt, the offense for Oregon should be able to play at a high level and make the team a serious threat for the expanded College Football Playoff.