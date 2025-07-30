"Dillon Gabriel is not ready" - CFB fans react as Browns rookie struggles at training camp amid battle with Shedeur Sanders for QB1 spot

As the Cleveland Browns concluded their seventh day of training camp in Berea, Ohio, the quarterbacks worked hard while battling for the QB1 spot. Veteran Joe Flacco is being considered the starting quarterback until further notice; meanwhile, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are partaking in the practices alongside him.The Browns ran a series of 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday that saw the first-team offense take on the second-team defense, while the second-team offense, led in part by Sanders, went against the starting defense.Sanders completed 2 of 3 passes during that session. He's yet to take any snaps alongside the first-team offense. He finished the day 6-of-10 passing. Flacco finished 3-of-7 on the day with the first-team reps.Meanwhile, Gabriel, who did briefly take reps with the first-team offense, mainly worked with backups and went 6 of 11 with one touchdown. Pickett did not partake as he is sidelined with a hamstring injury.Fans on X reacted to the day of training, with some highlighting Dillon Gabriel’s struggles.“On Gabriel's TD play , he had to roll out as he couldn't see over the offensive line and threw it 5 yards the wr took it the rest of the way lol,” one wrote.Posting a clip of Gabriel dropping a pass at training camp, one fan wrote:“repost from @PolymarketBlitz Dillion Gabriel is not ready.”“So what ur saying is they all suck,” another commented.Meanwhile, other fans commended the Browns' rookies.“Both rookies had some good throws. Cant wait for pre season,” one fan said.“No ints.... Good. Now give him some time to adjust,” a fan commented.“Gotta love that Shedeur guy.. great to see Gabriel doing decent as well w that deep ball from earlier. Hope the best guy wins in camp 💯,” a fan wrote.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur SandersCleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about Shedeur Sanders before practice on Wednesday, but did not delve into too much detail about his role in the quarterback competition or why he hasn't spent time with the first-team offensive units yet.&quot;I'm not going to get in specifics on the players and where they're getting reps, those type of things,&quot; Stefanski said, via Akron Beacon Journal. &quot;He's working extremely hard. All those guys are. We're still not yet through the installation schedule. We're still just introducing two-minute yesterday.&quot;We'll introduce some different distances today situationally. So I wouldn't really think much past that.&quot;The Browns will get a better idea of where their quarterbacks stand once preseason games begin. The franchise will open its preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8 at Bank of America Stadium.