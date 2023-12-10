Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to make an impact at Oregon, as he announced his transfer to the Ducks for his final season of eligibility. The move follows him entering the transfer portal after a stellar season with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Gabriel's arrival has stirred excitement not only on the field but also off it. His girlfriend, Zo Caswell, expressed gratitude to the Sooners faithful on Instagram. She acknowledged the support they received during Gabriel's tenure at Oklahoma.

Caswell also reposted a picture of Gabriel in the Ducks' jersey from the official Oregon Ducks account on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"Next chapter"

In the 2023 college football season, Gabriel ranks sixth in passing yards (3,660 yards), eighth in passing touchdowns (30), and tenth in completion percentage (69.1%) among all FBS quarterbacks this season.

The transfer is a strategic move for the Oregon Ducks, who have secured the services of a talented starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Bo Nix, the starter for the Ducks, is now out of eligibility and eyeing the NFL draft.

The quarterback carousel in college football has already begun, according to the transfer portal. Dillon Gabriel's transfer to Oregon strengthens the Ducks' squad. Fans will be keen to see how he performs in the 2024 season.

Will Dillon Gabriel be able to replace Bo Nix?

Oregon swiftly addressed its quarterback vacancy for the 2024 season, securing a promising replacement for Bo Nix. Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who recently entered the transfer portal, confirmed his move to Oregon after visiting the campus in Eugene.

The decision to bring in Gabriel aligns with the Sooners' plan. There’s also the added intention for him to mentor 5-star prospect Jackson Arnold in his freshman season before moving on.

Oregon, seizing the opportunity, welcomed Dillon Gabriel as a valuable addition to their roster. However, it will be interesting to see whether he’s able to fill the shoes of 2023 Heisman finalist Bo Nix.

In the 2023 season, Bo Nix recorded 4,145 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and an impressive 77.2 completion percentage. Gearing up for the challenges of the Big Ten in 2024, the Oregon Ducks are strategically bolstering their squad.

They will be ensuring to have a high-level roster tough enough for the matchups against teams like Washington, Michigan, and Ohio State.