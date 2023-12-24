Dillon Gabriel’s girlfriend, Zo Caswell, continued her tradition of nicknaming the Oregon QB. She took to Instagram to share an Instagram video where Gabriel dove into the ocean while she filmed from the beach.

Caswell consistently shares beautiful moments she enjoys with her boyfriend on social media, always a new nickname. In this latest video, she affectionately referred to Gabriel as "My beach boy."

“My beach boy,” Caswell wrote in her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time Caswell has dubbed Gabriel with a unique moniker. Previously, he was the 'pink drink king' sipping on a Strawberry Açai from Starbucks on a plane, and the 'fish boy' while feeding fish with her. Caswell's habit of nicknaming Gabriel has become a charming routine for fans

Having been with Gabriel throughout his journey as a rising college quarterback, Caswell has witnessed his transition from the UCF Knights. to Oklahoma and now the Oregon Ducks.

The reason for Dillon Gabriel leaving Oklahoma

The reason for Dillon Gabriel leaving Oklahoma after putting up career-high numbers with the Sooners may have baffled the fans. The senior QB has one year of eligibility left due to an extension given for the COVID-19 pandemic. And he shed some light on the reason he chose to get away from the Sooners to exercise it.

Allegedly, the departure of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to take over as the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs played a part in the decision. Also, the Sooners have his replacement ready in freshman QB Jackson Arnold for the future. All these factors jointly became the reason for him to enter the transfer portal.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season