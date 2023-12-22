Dillon Gabriel’s GF Zo Caswell shares an adorable snap of New Oregon QB as the couple gets in the Christmas spirit

Dillon Gabriel, the latest addition to the Oregon Ducks quarterback roster, is enjoying some quality time off after the end of the 2023 regular season. The redshirt senior has immersed himself in the Christmas spirit.

His girlfriend, Zo Caswell, shared an Instagram story with a decorated and lit-up Christmas tree in the background. Gabriel can be seen sitting on the couch and kissing a kid at the back of his head. The kid is rocking a cool blue Adidas hoodie and drinking coconut water.

Screenshot via Instagram (@zo.caswell)

The whole room is giving off the Christmas vibe with the teddy bear in the back also wearing a red Santa Claus hat. The ex-Sooners QB will be looking forward to the next season, rocking the green and yellow Oregon kit.

Why did Dillon Gabriel leave Oklahoma?

After his move to the Oregon Ducks, Dillon Gabriel sheds light on the reasons behind his decision to leave Oklahoma football. While he was initially eyeing the NFL, Gabriel faced the reality of his prospects and the evolving situation at OU.

The departure of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the emergence of freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold factored into his unexpected conclusion.

The uncertainty regarding Lebby's return also played a role in his decision.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have a part in it,” said Gabriel.

Gabriel expressed admiration for Lebby, stating:

"He’s earned it. He’s a great coach."

Gabriel is confident in Jackson Arnold's capabilities to lead the Sooners into the SEC.

“I believe in Jackson and know he’s going to be just fine. I just think with my situation, it was best for me to try something new.”

Amid the sudden transfer to Oregon, the response from OU fans has been largely positive.

“OU’s very special and it’ll forever be home and I’m just grateful that people were able to just support me in my journey,” said Gabriel.

Choosing Oregon over the prospects at Mississippi State, Gabriel wanted to find the right fit for his skill set and a program poised for a championship run in 2024. His move to Oregon means taking over from Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix.

