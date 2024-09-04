DirecTV vs Disney dispute reaches the SEC, ACC and Big 12 authorities after ESPN & ABC go dark on Week 1

DirecTV subscribers were left frustrated and confused on Sunday night when Disney-owned channels, including ABC and ESPN, suddenly disappeared from their channel list. This was due to failed contract renewal talks between the PayTV provider and Disney.

On Tuesday, DirecTV took a proactive step in resolving the ongoing dispute with Disney by reaching out to collegiate athletic conferences. Per Awful Announcing, the firm sent letters to the commissioners of the ACC, Big 12, and SEC, urging them to assist in resolving the ongoing conflict.

The goal is to ensure the restoration of college football broadcasts to their service by the upcoming weekend, emphasizing the urgency and importance of the matter for fans. The outage couldn’t have come at a worse time, with several high-profile sporting events, including the highly anticipated LSU vs. USC game, taking place.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

DirecTV alleged Disney’s action could kill Pay TV

In its letter to the conference on Tuesday, DirecTV noted that Disney’s refusal to agree to terms in the renewal negotiation would lead to a further decline of Pay TV. Over the years, Pay TV has seen a massive decline in subscribers due to the rise of streaming options.

According to analyst Moffett Nathanson, Pay TV lost 1.6 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, accounting for 6.9% of the industry base. Further decline is expected in the third quarter if Disney refuses to shift its stance in the negotiation.

“Disney’s unwillingness to evolve will significantly accelerate the decline of Pay TV, making it harder and more expensive for your fans to watch the teams they love,” the letter read.

“We can smoothly transition to a new service model to give consumers more choice, control, and value to complement Disney and other programmers’ streaming offerings, delivering a new solution where everyone wins.”

DirecTV urges the conferences to stand for fans

DirecTV concluded its letter to the three conferences by urging its leadership to render assistance in ensuring fans are the winners eventually. It believes reaching a favorable deal with Disney in the stalemate talks would help ensure this.

"We’re asking you to please work with your Chancellors and Presidents, and your elected officials to empower fans and push for flexibility in the marketplace,” The Pay TV provider requested in its letter to the Conference Commissioners.

"This will help guarantee the public, whose taxes and tuitions help pay for the public universities in your conference, access to the content they love and deserve.”

Hopes for a swift resolution between the two sides appeared bleak on Tuesday when the firm's CFO Ray Carpenter announced that the company would not compromise its negotiating strategy. This is despite the start of the college football season and the impending kickoff of the 2024 NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback