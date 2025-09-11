"DJ Lagway coming back was his ticket": Paul Finebaum gives up hope on Billy Napier as firing rumors intensify for Florida HC

After taking over the charge of the Florida Gators in 2022, Billy Napier had a tumultuous ride at Gainesville. He has a 20-20 record in 40 games during this tenure. Not to mention he now tops the leaderboard of hot seat coaches after a disastrous performance in Week 2 against USF. Moreover, the schedule of 2025 isn't any kind to Florida since they'll be facing some of the top programs in the country across conferences.

Reacting to the whole scenario, college football insider Paul Finebaum claims there's no saving Billy Napier this year. He is sure to get fired unless he pulls off a miraculous record in the coming weeks.

The veteran analyst was speaking to Greg McElroy on his podcast, where he shared his analysis on the Florida head coach.

He said that Napier's dismissal should have happened already last season when the team had a terrible start. Napier managed to seal multiple wins towards the end and save his job but this time things could get different.

“I think it was real last year. It just so happened that he managed to take advantage of all this, LSU and a very weak FSU team, and went on this run that was exciting. I mean, beating Ole Miss and LSU at home really mattered. It helped, and Scott Strickland helped him too,” Finebaum said to McElroy on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 28:00]

Finebaum also took a swipe at QB DJ Lagway, claiming that he is yet to develop his potential as a college quarterback.

“Lagway coming back was really the ticket that everybody, every Florida fan, felt great about. But Lagway was always a mystery. I just didn't expect the gears to look so inept at various points on the field.

"We know what happened to every other coach with far better records. Now, the only thing that will save him If Florida decides to start thinking like a mid-level team,” he quipped.

Billy Napier ready to take on LSU challenge in Week 3

The Gators will be on the road to face Brian Kelly's men on Saturday this weekend. Although they are not the favorites entering the game, Napier is confident about his team's preparations and chances to put on a fight.

“Having played there with a couple of different teams, it never disappoints. As a competitor, these are the opportunities that you dream of. We're excited by all that comes with this. This will require us to be at our best,” Napier said to the reporters on Wednesday.

If Florida intends to make the playoff while also competing in a highly competitive SEC, at least 11 wins would be essential to make the cut. The season gets more challenging as they go deep into the season.

