DJ Lagway Heisman Prediction: Exploring Florida Star QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

After a solid freshman year, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway enters 2025 as a Heisman candidate. Lagway will be entering his second season as Billy Napier's starting quarterback.

In 2024, the signal caller passed for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions despite missing time with an injury and splitting time with Graham Mertz early in the season. He also ran for 101 yards, showing his athleticism.

DJ Lagway 2025 Heisman Odds: Where He Stands Now

Despite his breakout 2024 season, DJ Lagway sits outside the top 10 in Heisman odds at +2500, per DraftKings. Texas quarterback Arch Manning remains the favorite at +700, followed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+900) and Penn State's Drew Allar (+1000).

Nine of the ten players with better odds than Lagway are quarterbacks, with Jeremiah Smith (+1200) being the lone exception.

How DJ Lagway Compares to Past Heisman-Winning QBs

The Florida quarterback needs to increase his production considerably in 2025 to get ample consideration for the award. Of the last three quarterbacks to win the Heisman (Bryce Young, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels), all passed for over 3,800 yards and 40 touchdowns.

While Lagway was hampered by injuries during his freshman season, he was still off the pace. He would also need to vastly improve his touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Florida’s Heisman History: Can DJ Lagway Join the List?

DJ Lagway will look to become the fourth Florida quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. Steve Spurrier was the first one to win the award in 1966, passing for 2,012 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Spurrier became the head coach of the Gators in 1996. His quarterback at that time, Danny Wuerffel, would get the hardware by going for 3,625 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading Florida to their first national championship.

The third Heisman winner from the school was Tim Tebow in 2007, passing for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding 895 yards and 23 scores on the ground. Tebow would win two national titles, but neither one came in the 2007 season.

DJ Lagway Top competitors in Heisman Trophy 2025

As far as the odds go, two SEC foes, Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, might be the leading competitors for the award. Manning has the shortest odds and is a household name despite having only two games as a college starter. Texas is also a national title favorite.

Nussmeier will be leading an improved Tigers' squad that should be improved this year. He is also considered one of the most polished quarterbacks coming into 2025. Penn State's Drew Allar, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith could also factor in.

