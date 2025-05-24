Jeremiah Smith Heisman prediction: Exploring Ohio State star WR’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is a Heisman candidate. Entering his second season of college football, he is expected to be among the frontrunners for the prestigious trophy after a dominant first season in Columbus.
Smith finished the 2024 season with 76 receptions, 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was impressive during the College Football Playoff, with 19 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns in four games despite catching only one pass for three yards in the semifinal against Texas.
He set Big Ten single-season freshman records for receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Some analysts believe he would be the top pick of the 2026 NFL draft if he were eligible.
The Ohio State Buckeyes were loaded last season. With players like wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running backs Treveyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins leaving for the NFL, Jeremiah Smith could get a larger share of the targets and a boos for the Heisman.
Quarterback Will Howard also jumped to the NFL, meaning Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz will take over next season. While both are talented quarterbacks, they are also inexperienced, so they could rely on the Miami Gardens, Florida, native's big-play abilities, especially at the start of the season.
Among the challenges for Smith and the Buckeyes' offense will be breaking in new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. However, the new OC was the wide receivers position coach last year, so he knows the Heisman hopeful well enough to take advantage of his playing skills.
Jeremiah Smith Heisman odds: Where does the OSU wide receiver rank?
According to DraftKings, Jeremiah Smith has the fourth-shortest odds of winning the Heisman in 2025. The Ohio State receiver is at +1200, trailing three quarterbacks: Texas' Arch Manning (+700), LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+900) and Penn State's Drew Allar (+1000).
Smith is the only non-quarterback in the top 10 favorites to win the award, with Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams being the next at +3000.
It's worth considering that Heisman voters aren't as set on picking a quarterback to win the award as the NFL MVP voters, but quarterbacks still dominate the award. Signal callers have won the award seven of the past 10 seasons.
With Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter winning it last year, if Smith takes home the hardware, it would be the first time since 1997 through 1999 without a quarterback winning the award in consecutive years. On that occasion, cornerback Charles Woodson and running backs Ricky Williams and Ron Dayne won the Heisman Trophy.
