Jeremiah Smith Heisman prediction: Exploring Ohio State star WR’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is a Heisman candidate. Entering his second season of college football, he is expected to be among the frontrunners for the prestigious trophy after a dominant first season in Columbus.

Ad

Smith finished the 2024 season with 76 receptions, 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was impressive during the College Football Playoff, with 19 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns in four games despite catching only one pass for three yards in the semifinal against Texas.

He set Big Ten single-season freshman records for receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Some analysts believe he would be the top pick of the 2026 NFL draft if he were eligible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Ohio State Buckeyes were loaded last season. With players like wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running backs Treveyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins leaving for the NFL, Jeremiah Smith could get a larger share of the targets and a boos for the Heisman.

Ad

Trending

Quarterback Will Howard also jumped to the NFL, meaning Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz will take over next season. While both are talented quarterbacks, they are also inexperienced, so they could rely on the Miami Gardens, Florida, native's big-play abilities, especially at the start of the season.

Among the challenges for Smith and the Buckeyes' offense will be breaking in new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. However, the new OC was the wide receivers position coach last year, so he knows the Heisman hopeful well enough to take advantage of his playing skills.

Ad

Jeremiah Smith Heisman odds: Where does the OSU wide receiver rank?

According to DraftKings, Jeremiah Smith has the fourth-shortest odds of winning the Heisman in 2025. The Ohio State receiver is at +1200, trailing three quarterbacks: Texas' Arch Manning (+700), LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+900) and Penn State's Drew Allar (+1000).

Smith is the only non-quarterback in the top 10 favorites to win the award, with Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams being the next at +3000.

Ad

It's worth considering that Heisman voters aren't as set on picking a quarterback to win the award as the NFL MVP voters, but quarterbacks still dominate the award. Signal callers have won the award seven of the past 10 seasons.

With Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter winning it last year, if Smith takes home the hardware, it would be the first time since 1997 through 1999 without a quarterback winning the award in consecutive years. On that occasion, cornerback Charles Woodson and running backs Ricky Williams and Ron Dayne won the Heisman Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place