DJ Uiagalelei, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart among 11 players signed by Beats by Dre ahead of 2024 CFB season

Beats by Dre has included big names like DJ Uiagalelei, Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart for its second "Beats Elite" campaign in the 2024 season. The audio giant has inked NIL deals with 11 top-tier players.

These athletes will not only sport custom Beats gear but also be featured in marketing campaigns. What sets this year’s campaign apart is the collaboration with Learfield, which allows Beats to feature university logos and mascots on its products.

"We’re excited to bring back another Beats Elite class with this impressive group of athletes. College football has a special energy around it, and we look forward to being part of these young stars’ journeys this season," said Beats CMO Chris Thorne.

The 11 players signed by Beats Audio are:

Carson Beck – Georgia, QB

Johntay Cook II – Texas, WR

Jaxson Dart – Ole Miss, QB

Caleb Downs – Ohio State, S

Dillon Gabriel – Oregon, QB

Nico Iamaleava – Tennessee, QB

Will Johnson – Michigan, DB

Jalen Milroe – Alabama, QB

Shedeur Sanders – Colorado, QB

Malaki Starks – Georgia, DB

DJ Uiagalelei – Florida State, QB

Since NIL revolutionized the college football landscape in 2021, Beats has been a heavy spender in college sports. The brand has partnered with names like Bijan Robinson and Bronny James previously.

DJ Uiagalelei and Jalen Milroe gift Beats headphones to teammates

Uiagalelei has certainly earned some points in the Florida State Seminoles locker room but not because of his on-field skills. The Seminoles quarterback surprised his teammates with custom Beats headphones, each accompanied by a message.

"I couldn’t ask to go to war with a better group of guys. Thankful to be a Seminole and part of the brotherhood!!!" DJ Uiagalelei wrote.

This gesture is part of Uiagalelei’s NIL deal with Beats By Dre, joining the growing list of college football stars who have partnered with the brand. Last fall, another Florida State star, Jordan Travis, also gifted his teammates custom Beats headphones. On Tuesday, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe also treated his teammates with Beats headsets.

Uiagalelei's move speaks volumes about his character and leadership. Arriving in Tallahassee in January, the 23-year-old quarterback is ready to play a pivotal role for the Seminoles, who felt wronged after not being included in the college football playoffs last year despite going undefeated in the regular season.

Florida State's offense will transform with DJ Uiagalelei under center this season. After the departure of Jordan Travis, who defined the Mike Norvell era with his dynamic play, the Seminoles secured Uiagalelei in the transfer portal, a former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback.

