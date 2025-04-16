“Do you realize you are kinda grinding on the dude”: Lane Kiffin’s rib-tickling take on Brian Kelly’s viral recruiting dance

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gave a funny response to Brian Kelly's viral dance.

Kelly, the head coach of the LSU Tigers, was the subject of a social media video where he and a recruit were dancing with a camera spinning around them.

It was an odd video, and Kelly got made fun of by fans for it, and still does, even though it happened in 2022.

Now, years after the video, Kiffin went on Theo Von's podcast and took a shot at Kelly for his dancing.

"I retweeted that when he did that thing. It was terrible. I think I wrote something like, did you actually know they were filming you, like did you put this out on purpose. Like you know they are filing you doing this. Do you realize you are kinda grinding on the dude?," Kiffin said.

It was a funny comment from Lane Kiffin, who is known to speak his mind and take shots at other coaches when needed.

But Kiffin was surprised LSU even put out that social media video, as he believes it was a bad look for everyone involved, especially Kelly.

Lane Kiffin believes Ole Miss has a lot of work to do

Lane Kiffin is entering his sixth season at Ole Miss, but the Rebels have yet to reach the college football playoff during his time there.

Entering 2025, Ole Miss is expected to take a step back due to Jaxson Dart going to the NFL. Yet, Kiffin believes he has a lot of good talent and is confident in his group heading into 2025.

“I think guys are working really hard. Like I said before, to have all of our coaches back so there is no transition with that other than systematical stuff because we have a lot of new players," Kiffin said, via Rebel Walk. "I think the passing game on offense has done some really good things, we have a lot of good players in the passing game — I think we have had some injuries up front on the offensive line — defensively we have done a really good job up front — we have a lot of work to do in the secondary.”

Kiffin has gone 44-18 as the Rebels' head coach. Ole Miss will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Georgia State. The Rebels have notable games against the likes of Georgia, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, among others.

