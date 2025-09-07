"Do you smell a .500 or losing record?": SEC analyst goes all in on Florida’s collapse under Billy Napier after shocking USF loss

The Florida Gators did not have a good second week of the 2025 college football season. After their impressive win in Week 1, the Gators faced South Florida in what should have been another easy win. However, the Gators were defeated by the Bulls on the last kick of the game, 18-16.

Giving his take on the status of the Gators after the defeat, college football analyst Paul Finebaum said the following on Sunday's Sportcenter:

"There doesn’t look to be any light at the end of the tunnel, and that’s just part of the schedule. They still have Georgia down the road, Florida State down the road, and Ole Miss, should I continue on? Or do you smell a .500 or losing record for Billy Napier?”

The Gators enter this season with high expectations. Billy Napier is in the hot seat during this time, as fans have pointed to him as the reason for the Gators' stagnation.

The defeat this weekend will do the team no favors. This should have been a game that the ranked Gators should have been able to win. In their defense, they were in contention for the win throughout, but in this sport, the score at the end of the game is the only thing that matters.

Things are only going to get worse from here for Florida. They are likely to drop out of the top 25 as a result of this defeat, which will not ease the pressure on Naiper.

Billy Napier on the criticism surrounding him

Billy Napier addressed the media to discuss the criticism his Gators have received after the defeat.

"We deserve it," the coach said. "So, if you play football like that, you’re going to be criticized. It comes with the territory, right? So, the only thing you can do is go get it fixed. That’s what we’ll start working on tomorrow.”

Napier does not have a long time to fix these problems. They have games against LSU, Texas and Miami in the next three weeks. All of these teams are contenders for the national championship, and are games that the Gators can lose.

With late-season games against Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida State (all of which Florida can lose) and a losing season is a serious possibility for the Gators.

